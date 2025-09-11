Acclaim is back, and earlier today, it welcomed in a "new era" with its very own showcase. If you didn't tune in, don't worry - we've got you covered here on Nintendo Life with a quick round up.

Although there is only one game confirmed for a Nintendo platform at the time of writing (that's Basketball Classics for the Switch), there were a bunch of other "exciting" new games announced that will be getting a console release in the future. However, specific platforms for each of these titles have not been confirmed just yet.

"We’re ecstatic to relaunch Acclaim with a lineup that captures our legacy of bold creativity and delivers fresh, unforgettable experiences,” said Alex Josef, CEO of Acclaim. “These games are just the beginning of our mission to redefine fun for players everywhere."

So, here's the rundown, and if we hear any updates about any of these other games coming to the Switch or Switch 2 in the future, we'll share an update, or at least a game page here on the site.

GRIDbeat! - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"Welcome to GRIDbeat! A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music—or risk total system shutdown. You’ve just breached Knoss.OS—the planet’s most fortified corporate network—and stolen a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. The only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. Escape before the grid locks you down for good."

Basketball Classics - "Coming soon to Nintendo Switch"



Welcome to Basketball Classics! A retro-inspired, side-scrolling 5-on-5 basketball experience that blends arcade thrills with modern play-calling and easy three-button controls. The latest entry in our Acclaim Sports Classics collection of Games!!! What to Expect: • Arcade-Style Hoop Action – Quick gameplay with depth, where every possession counts.

• Retro Vibes, Modern Depth – Hundreds of teams, over 1,000 unique players, and unlockable legends.

• Multiple Modes – Quick Play, Season, and Story modes, all designed for endless replay.

• Chaotic Local Multiplayer – Couch competition at its finest, buzzer-beaters guaranteed.

• True Indie Spirit – No pay-to-win mechanics, just authentic retro basketball made with passion. Basketball Classics is available now on Steam for PC & Coming Soon to Home Console

Ground Zero Hero - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy.

It’s post-apocalyptic fun times in this ‘horde survival’ action roguelite! Destroy screen-filling mobs of mutated wildlife, absorb their radioactive guts, and become an overpowered freak of the wasteland!"

Pixel Washer - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"Enter the serene world of Pixel Washer, a cozy, zen-like action-casual indie sim where you play as Pigxel, an adorable power-washing piggy. Clean dirty sprites across vibrant pixel art landscapes, upgrade your washer, uncover hidden secrets, and relax at your own pace."

Talaka - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"Welcome to Talaka! A fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world. You play as a young warrior fighting to restore balance as ancient Orisha legends unravel into chaos. Journey through dreamlike landscapes, face divine trials, and uncover why the myths have gone rogue. With the gods at your side, every battle becomes a living canvas."

Tossdown - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"Welcome to Tossdown! The wildest—and deadliest—package delivery adventure you’ll ever play. You’re a courier caught in pure chaos, dashing through collapsing streets, dodging meteors, and outrunning porch pirates as you race to deliver packages before the world around you explodes. Speed and survival are everything."

The Prisoning: Fletcher's Quest - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA

"After a visit to the psychologist that went horribly wrong, you’re trapped in the mind of a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the last stages of an intense project. Experience a metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story. Help Fletcher Howie Jr. escape his mental prison and save the day!"

Katanaut - Out Now (PC)

This title is only PC for now, but according to the developer, a Switch release could happen in time (via Reddit):

"Being a solo dev, I only have time to focus on one platform at a time, but if the game gets traction then I will 100% port to all platforms including switch!"

Here's some PR about this title:

"Welcome to Katanaut! A pixel-perfect, action-packed roguelite where precision combat meets cosmic horror aboard a spiraling space station. You play as Naut, fighting through flickering corridors filled with sights that once were human—each run pulls you deeper into a nightmare. With every death, time bends, pathways shift, and your survival depends on ruthlessly tight reflexes and evolving builds."

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate - Console Release Confirmed, Platforms TBA