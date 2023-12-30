Wahey, it's the weekend! Gosh, it comes around quickly, right?

Before we take a look at what we're going to be playing over the next couple of days, let's recap what's been going on in the world of Nintendo this week. Admittedly, it's not a lot, but we've still had plenty to talk about.

On the news front, the delightful animated series Pokémon Concierge has debuted on Netflix and is, by all accounts, rather good indeed. The streaming company has also released a pretty cool 'making of' documentary that fans would do well to check out. On the subject of Netflix, we also found out that Sonic Prime is likely to receive a Blu-ray release in 2024 (release Midnight Mass on Blu-Ray, Netflix, for goodness sake).

We also published a boatload of Game of the Year features this week, including your picks for the best Switch games of 2023, our 'Alternative GOTY Awards' list, and some hidden gems from the year that you definitely need to check out. Finally, looking ahead to 2024, we spoke with WayForward to get the lowdown on the upcoming Contra: Operation Galuga.