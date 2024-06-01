If you're reading this, you're getting older. Right now, at this moment, you're older than you were when you started reading this sentence. And this one. No, you can't go back and read it again to get younger. Time marches on, so thank you for spending your precious seconds on this silly intro. We'll get to the point.

'Retro games' — how do you classify them? Do you count years, generations, or is there some other personal metric you use to delineate between what's 'old' in the realm of video games? Do you need to be able to count the pixels with the naked eye?

The good folk over at Retronauts — who know a thing or two when it comes to more mature video games (no, not those ones) — classify anything 10 years or older as 'retro'. Thing is, they're enthusiastic champions and chroniclers of the medium who want to be able to talk about all sorts of games, so blocking swathes of software from the conversation with an arbitrary, "Nope, 'retro' is for games that are 20+ years old" doesn't make much sense. We don't know about you, but we'd rather the 'nauts have a broader pick of talking points, no?

With Switch stretching its lifecycle and showcasing various 'Deluxe' ports of games which debuted on its predecessor — not to mention the longer development cycles for big titles across the board — games which still feel very contemporary are hitting their 10th anniversaries. Case in point, Mario Kart 8 turned 10 this week. How can MK8 be 10!? Oh yes, that's how time works.