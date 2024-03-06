Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Get your Rawst Berries at the ready, folks, because you're about to feel a burn. The 3DS is now a retro console. Okay, maybe not officially. But it is certainly old enough for Nintendo to be using it in sentimental flashback sequences and for that, we feel ancient.

This revelation came to us thanks to a new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet advert by Nintendo of Japan (thanks, GamesRadar), which, in an attempt to pull on our nostalgia heartstrings, seems to be positioning the OG 3DS as the ultimate image of old.

The ad shows a teenager packing up his belongings as he gets ready to leave home. While sorting through boxes, he stumbles on his classic 3DS and is instantly transported back through memories of playing Pokémon X with his brother. Through this reminder of the past, the pair bond over a renewed love of the series which keeps them connected emotionally even if, physically, they are miles apart. Aww.

It's all very sentimental and, honestly, it's a great advertisement for the series. But claiming that the 3DS, which only released [checks notes] 13 years ago (oh god), is somehow 'old'? No way. We refuse to accept it.

Fortunately, we are not alone in our shock at this retro reframing and a quick look at Twitter revealed as much:

And just like that…I’m an old man — WaysideChase (@WaysideChase) March 5, 2024

just saw someone refer to the 3DS as retro and I think I need to lay down for a minute — Jenni 🔮 (@jennjenjenni) March 5, 2024

Of course, the ad isn't actually suggesting that the 3DS has somehow graduated into the retro pantheon — and, to be fair, 13 years is quite a long time — but rather that the console will, undoubtedly, hold a place of nostalgia for many Switch users. Nonetheless, any reminder that the 3DS wasn't released in the last five years is always enough to send a shiver down the spine. Time, eh?

With Pokémon Legends: Z-A announced for 2025, we'd imagine that there may be the opportunity for a good bit of X and Y nostalgia still to come. Hold onto your hats, folks, feeling old ain't over yet.