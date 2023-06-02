Perhaps with Switch entering the latter stage of its life, Nintendo just thought, 'What the heck, we've got the game, let's just send it out and plug a gap in June — may as well!' And while it's unusual for a first-party game to be introduced with so little fanfare (none, really), we have to agree that it's definitely the right approach for this particular title.

And it's been a minute since Nintendo released a 'casual-focused' game. 2022's Nintendo Switch Sports was probably the last one with a focus on the blue ocean audience the Wii helped attract; in 2023 we've had a spate of more specialised genre titles including Fire Emblem Engage, Bayonetta Origins, and Advance Wars.

It's fitting, in a way, that there's another 1-2-Switch pulling up alongside another Zelda. Once again you've got an emblematic pair that showcases the wildly varied play experiences Nintendo experiments with on its hardware. The difference this time, however, is that you've got one of the company's most highly-anticipated sequels ever — a game with a huge marketing push that, anecdotally, we've seen more posters for around our hometowns than any Nintendo game ever — juxtaposed with a first-party game that even the first party is keeping quiet about, shiftily adding a page on its website and otherwise keeping shtum.

Oh well. Maybe having this release just prior to Pikmin 4 might make the latter look more impressive by comparison. Don't get us wrong, we're very excited for Pikmin, but it was never going to be a marquee title for the masses to rival Zelda and we honestly felt a bit sorry for it being the first-party follow-up to such a monumental game as TOTK. Everybody 1-2-Switch throws that into stark relief, that's for sure.

Is anyone actually excited for Everybody 1-2-Switch, then? Let us know below if the budget price or the big (or not-so-big) horse has you tempted.