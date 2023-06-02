It's a strange thing to see Nintendo swing so wildly from one extreme to another, at least in such a short timeframe.
Coming hot on the heels of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the company has gone and quietly — very quietly — announced Everybody 1-2-Switch!, the follow-up to 2017's launch title 1-2-Switch. It is largely agreed amongst critics and fans alike that the original should have been a pack-in title to showcase the features of the then-new Joy-Con and the local multiplayer focus of the console rather than a full-price purchase. But here we are.
Everybody 1-2-Switch is the sequel that absolutely nobody was clamouring for, not even Nintendo, it seems. Rumours of nightmarish results from internal focus tests did the rounds last year when the existence of this game was first detailed. It looked like it might have been quietly brushed under the rug, but here it is. Sometimes you get pure gold when Nintendo casually reveals a game it's been sitting on for a while (see Metroid Prime Remastered), and other times... well, let's not judge this before we've played it, hmm? Who knows, this could be a real winner. This time next year, this horse might have established itself as a grand addition to Nintendo's glittering canon of colourful characters. It's possible.