To the surprise of, well, pretty much everyone, Nintendo has announced Everybody 1-2-Switch!, a sequel to the Switch's party launch title, 1-2 Switch!.

Everybody 1-2-Switch! takes the general concept of the first game and dials everything up a notch, allowing players to take part using both Joy-Con controllers and their smart devices. It looks interesting and we can't wait to find out more.

In the meantime, however, something rather unusual caught our eyes regarding the game's regional key art. You see, in Japan and North America, the game showcases a rather amusing-looking horse in the center of the image, holding a Joy-Con in one hand, and a smartphone in the other.

It plays a prominent role in the overall composition of the image, drawing the viewer's eyes to the center. In comparison, however, Nintendo of Europe took a slightly different approach, taking an alternative image of the horse and shrinking it down so that it's basically smaller than the people surrounding it.

You could argue that the horse in the European version forms part of the logo itself, but we couldn't help but chuckle at the size difference between the two. Do we think someone at Nintendo of Europe perhaps felt a tad embarrassed at how big the horse was in the other key art? Perhaps. We might never know.

Regardless, it might make for a fun Box Art Brawl one day!

What do you make of the regional differences between the key art for Everybody 1-2-Switch!? Does it even matter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.