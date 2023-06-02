To the surprise of, well, pretty much everyone, Nintendo has announced Everybody 1-2-Switch!, a sequel to the Switch's party launch title, 1-2 Switch!.
Everybody 1-2-Switch! takes the general concept of the first game and dials everything up a notch, allowing players to take part using both Joy-Con controllers and their smart devices. It looks interesting and we can't wait to find out more.
In the meantime, however, something rather unusual caught our eyes regarding the game's regional key art. You see, in Japan and North America, the game showcases a rather amusing-looking horse in the center of the image, holding a Joy-Con in one hand, and a smartphone in the other.
It plays a prominent role in the overall composition of the image, drawing the viewer's eyes to the center. In comparison, however, Nintendo of Europe took a slightly different approach, taking an alternative image of the horse and shrinking it down so that it's basically smaller than the people surrounding it.
You could argue that the horse in the European version forms part of the logo itself, but we couldn't help but chuckle at the size difference between the two. Do we think someone at Nintendo of Europe perhaps felt a tad embarrassed at how big the horse was in the other key art? Perhaps. We might never know.
Regardless, it might make for a fun Box Art Brawl one day!
What do you make of the regional differences between the key art for Everybody 1-2-Switch!? Does it even matter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.
Comments (14)
ᴵᵗ ᶦˢ ᴵᵎ ᴰᶦᵐᶦⁿᵘᵗᶦᵛᵉ ᴴᵒʳˢᵉᵎ
1923 - we will have flying cars in the future
2023 - smol horse
Guys... please create a poll to see whether people find this horse "comically small" or not. Because I can't tell if I'm the weird one for not really seeing it
So the USA version got the Horse Power, while the PAL version got Petit Poney. 🤣
Not sure if it’s comically small or not, but it does throw off the image’s balance. The “large horse” version makes it look like the humans are looking at the horse, while in the “small horse” version they’re looking at the empty space above his head.
The change in his pose also makes it look like he’s saying “hey, I’m down here, look at me!”
Sorry but he is not amusing, its kinda of disturbing.
Also reminds me of Hotline Miami:
THE BRITISH ARE SHRINKING OUR HORSES!!!!
@HotGoomba
It's called Petit Poney ! 😆
The difference in horse size may be a subtle analogy for the neo-colonialist approach to politics of the western realm. Because if you think about a horse has always resembled strength (like when you ask about a the horse (!) power of a car). Thus both Europe and America have a prominent horse as the centerpiece of the box art because both regions historically were the centers of representative strength in the world. The yellow-purple color scheme of the images creates a divide between the people represented here, much like how colonialism divided different groups of people based on artificial features. Additionally yellow traditionally represents life whereas purple traditionally represents death thus making the symbol of the “horse” a matter of life and death. What pulls all this imagery into the modern day is the difference in the sizes of said horses. America gets the bigger horse because America is the bigger power nowadays, having succeeded Europe as the major political force. Some really clever stuff Nintendo pulled off here!
So we lost Dillion and his replacement is this horse guy?
Out with Dillion
In with the horse guy?
@Serpenterror I've heard of worse replacements.
Horses gots hands???
Why is the horse giving me jacks box party vibes lol.
@HotGoomba Was all part of the plan of leaving the EU. Finally we can do what we always wanted to do… shrink all the horses!
