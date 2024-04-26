Funny enough, I watched a video with a side-by-side comparison of the footage long ago, rewound it 10 times, and it didn't really look like the movements were that much different from the original. But it seems to be officially confirmed now. Even so, the reason I'm okay with this is not for the same reason most are.

Most give it a pass because it's a turn-based RPG, but you also have to remember this game has timed combat, and the slower speed of the Superstar Saga remake did make pulling off bros attacks a tad more difficult. (Though it also doesn't help that they kinda messed up Splash Bros so you basically have to mash the B button to pull it off) The reason I'm okay with this is for the same reason I kinda love what they're doing with the visuals. Paper Mario has a hand-crafted aesthetic, and I kinda see the 30fps decision in a similar vain to the Lego movies having a lower framerate, and it seems like it was done to have the game move as if it was animated in stop-motion. I think it's kinda neat. (Also helps that it was clearly intentional and not a programming error)

Hopefully, it doesn't mess with the timed combat as from what I'm seeing, it looks as if they're making the action commands easier to pull off, but I didn't have too much of a problem with this when it was rumored, and I don't have too much of a problem with it now. And hey, if the article's to be believed, it is apparently consistent, so there shouldn't be a similar case to the Lava Piranha glitch in the Switch Online release for PM64. Seriously, that battle requires jumping, which is already harder to pull off than hammer attacks. How could you let that happen, Nintendo?