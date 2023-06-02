No, this isn't a joke - Nintendo has actually announced a sequel to the Switch launch title 1-2-Switch, called Everybody 1-2-Switch. This reveal follows rumours dating back to June last year.

This new entry will be released on 30th June for $29.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now open for both the physical and digital versions of the game. According to the page listing, the file size is 3.3 GB.

Here's a bit about what to expect from Everybody 1-2 Switch, courtesy of Nintendo.com:

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!

There's no trailer just yet - so be on the lookout for that in the future. In related news, Nintendo has today announced new pastel colour Joy-Con controller sets. You can learn more in the following link: