The team behind the 2006 Steam title Garry's Mod has revealed it's removing all "Nintendo related" items from the game's workshop.
In a post on the Steam news hub, it's claimed the takedowns come directly from Nintendo:
"Some of you may have noticed that certain Nintendo related workshop items have recently been taken down. This is not a mistake, the takedowns came from Nintendo."
The same notice mentions how it respects this decision and says content removal will be an "ongoing process" with 20 years of uploads to sift through.
"If you want to help us by deleting your Nintendo related uploads and never uploading them again, that would help us a lot."
Unsurprisingly, the game's community hasn't responded very well to this news and there are some theories these could be fake takedowns issued by a "troll".