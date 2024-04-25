The oddest part about this is the last edit they made on that post

“ EDIT 4: I unfortunately have bad news. Facepunch just made an announcement TODAY stating that it is not "Aaron Peters" and it is actually Nintendo. While I understand that the company has every right to take down content which belongs to their IP, there is ZERO justification for what "Aaron" is doing. If it really was Nintendo, they would have issued a real cease-and-desist letter, not cherry-pick several mods. But, good news is we reached out to a LOT of influential people and they have taken notice. We'll do what we can to ensure that the Google Drives, the Mega Drives, and the Pastebins stay up. Please spread the word if you can; it doesn't matter what platform you prefer to use. Just make sure EVERYONE knows the truth. Facepunch may not believe us, but we have evidence to prove them otherwise”

I can’t tell if they are saying Facepunch is lying about this or if the poster just doesn’t care about this development and only cares about winning some petty war over ripped models they don’t own. That thread actually hurts my brain a little, they really treat being able to use Nintendo’s copyrighted game models like it’s a civil rights issue, for my sanity I’m just gonna assume the bulk of posters there are children.

Alternatively this led to Nintendo being informed about the fake requests leading them to just making it happen for real. The troll was also likely informing Nintendo so they could have a more permanent win.