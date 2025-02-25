With Switch entering its ninth year on 3rd March 2025, and with over 150 million units sold and more million-selling games than we've had hot dinners, it's hard to remember a time when Nintendo pooling its portable and home console software teams behind a single system felt like a risky move. As Wii U foundered, it was the slow-starting 3DS that kept Nintendo fans' candles burning during The Lean Wii U Years™, so putting all its eggs in one basket felt like a gamble.

It wasn't really much of a gamble, all told. Not only did Nintendo's vast cash reserves mean it could weather several generations of flops, but by leaning on its IP and investing heavily in non-gaming areas (merch, movies, and theme parks), not to mention its mobile experiments, the company went and got a whole new bunch of multimedia baskets for its eggs. Switch 2 could be a catastrophic failure but Nintendo's got a long runway; it would multiple catastrophic failures to result in proper Nintendoom.

The Switch strategy of pooling its teams onto a single platform has proved a real winner and resulted in an impressive slate of near-monthly releases that it's kept rolling out since its launch. Looking back, it's been pretty much one first-party-published game every month since March 2017 and reader Clark2k recently reached out recently asking if we think Nintendo can possibly maintain that momentum with Switch 2.

The answer? We think so.

Now, it's easy to read 'one first-party-published game every month' and think, 'Yeah, of course - just make and release games and you'll have a successful platform!' But publishing a new title every four or five weeks? That might be slow if you're pumping out AI-generated pap, but it's an incredible feat to put out quality software at that rate in this day and age, and it speaks to an efficiency in Nintendo's production pipeline and partnerships which must be the envy of the industry. Both Sony and Microsoft have struggled for years to get first-party output where they want it to be, yet Nintendo consistently puts out several multi-million-sellers every year.

Various circumstances make it more difficult for those competitors. The scale of resources needed to produce art and assets for a PS5 game versus Switch is significant. Nintendo hit a dev bump with Wii U's move to HD, and being behind the tech curve has been a major advantage for several hardware cycles now.

That Sony seemingly has no room in its roster for off-the-wall experiments, instead relying almost exclusively on enormous blockbusters is a topic for a different article, but alongside its tentpoles, Nintendo purposefully maintains a varied software lineup that includes curios and experiments to keep things fresh. ARMS and Game Builder Garage might not have hit like Splatoon, but let's not forget that, as of the last report, those two examples have sold over 2.6 million and 1.06 million copies respectively. No, they haven't shifted Spider-Man 2 numbers (11 million as of May 2024), but crucially that isn't necessary for them to be profitable, and the texture and richness that they add to Switch's library is something you just don't find from first parties on other platforms.

Sony and Microsoft have chosen to divest themselves of smaller-scale teams and put resources into projects that demand enormous success just to break even. It's not just a case of advancing tech and an audience used to photorealistic, single-player epics - it's a choice to chase only the biggest wins and one side effect is a tiny handful of first-party games per year.

That doesn't make Nintendo's monthly cadence a dead cert with the Switch 2, of course, but we think there's a very good chance they'll hit that apparent target, despite the challenges.

The Wii U has almost run dry. Beyond the Wind Waker and Twilight Princess outliers, most of the big games fans have been crying out for have found their way to Switch one way or another (yes, there are still more I want, though). However, look back to the Wii generation and there's a platter of porting possibilities yet to be plundered - and Nintendo's made a start already with the likes of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD and Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Throw in the missing Metroid Primes and a handful of 3DS ports like Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and there's more than enough 'HD' and 'Deluxe' fodder to fill the gaps between the brand-new NS2 releases.

Nintendo has also leaned on partner studios to flesh out its release schedule, especially in the last couple of years. Its failure to flag the external teams working on projects pre-release is massively disappointing, but that they're old Nintendo titles with Nintendo characters makes it easy to obscure the fact that partner studios did the bulk of the work.

Looking back, over the last couple of years' releases, partner studios have handled most of Nintendo's output. It's almost like the internal teams shifted attention to other things a long time ago...

All signs point to Nintendo not only recognising the importance of hitting the ground running with Switch 2, but also being able to pull it off. DLC for Tears of the Kingdom might have been a no-brainer and a 'missed opportunity' in some players' eyes, but would it be worth taking a big chunk of pre-production time away from the Zelda team's next project? There are mightier porgys to fry.

(To be clear, that doesn't mean we're expecting a new Zelda at launch, but an earlier start means a better chance of hitting Switch 2's Year Three rather than Year Four or Five.)

And when problems arise and NCL's hamster in the wheel needs a breather? That's when the third parties come in with an Octopath Traveler or a Monster Hunter. February '25 has been a quiet month sandwiched between DK in January and Xenoblade Chronicles X in March, but Nintendo has put some of its marketing weight behind Civ 7. If the platform is popular, there are always options - a way to maintain that crucial momentum.

So yes, tech creep will inevitably lead to longer dev times, but we feel Nintendo has its plates set up well enough to keep them spinning out new games on a monthly basis, at least through Switch's launch year. But what do you think, dear reader? Let us know in the poll below.