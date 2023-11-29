Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

After a number of delays and enough title changes to fill an 11-man roster, Level-5 has today finally revealed that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road will be bringing the football RPG series to Switch in 2024. The game's beta testing phase will kick off in March, with a full release planned for later in the year

The release date was revealed as a part of today's Vision Showcase, where some gameplay footage of the upcoming title (above) was revealed alongside a look at the story.

The opening beta phase will gradually introduce single-player and multiplayer modes alongside the game's story. Kicking off on Switch, Level-5 will also be looking for feedback from everyone involved to ensure that the game can launch in its best possible state later on that year,

As has long been the case with this series, this tactical take on football (or soccer, if you wish) will see you taking control of a high school team, determined to beat your opponents with tasty tactics in the locker room and silky skills on the field.

The new story teaser showed just how deep these tactics will go, with our protagonist, Unmei, planning how to take on the tough competition of Eastwind Peregrine.

It has been a long time coming, but it's nice to know that the next title in the beloved DS series will be bringing the beautiful game to Switch soon — even if it is only in a beta phase at first.

Are you excited to pick up the latest Inazuma Eleven? Let us know in the comments.