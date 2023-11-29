Featured in today's Level-5 Vision Showcase, we got another look at Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and a release window of summer 2024.
This long-awaited sequel to the 3DS classic, Fantasy Life, looks to contain all of the same features that we loved so much about the former game — life sim-meets-RPG combat — with a fresh lick of paint and some additional mechanics thrown in for good measure.
The new trailer (above) showcases some of these in action with a particular focus on the visual overhaul. We get to see the two new jobs, farmer and artist, that will be added to the career board, the all-new character customisation screen and —wait for it — the ability to jump up small ledges. Better add 'parkour-sim' to the game's description...
Somewhat cruelly, Level-5 boss Akihiro Hino explained that while he is revealing the game's release window of summer 2024, the team has, in fact, decided on a specific date already, though they are keeping it a secret for "strategic reasons". How very cryptic.
Well then, until we have a better idea of this mysterious release date, we'll just have to hang on until next summer. That's not too far off, right?
Are you excited for this one on Switch? Plant your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments 18
"I'm gonna send you back a thousand years" sounds like a threat
Seriously though, I'm always up for a life sim and Level-5 does good work.
If the girl can send us back a thousand years, can she send us back to 2004 when everything was all right with the world and we were actually hopeful?
Fantasy Life Switch = Fantasy Life 3DS + ACNH.
I cannot wait the English release in Summer 2024.
Looks awesome! I feel very lucky I found out about Fantasy Life right before the 3DS eShop closed and was able to get it and the DLC. Love this game!
Cautiously optimistic for this.
Not surprised at all by the release date. It was obvious Level-5 wasn't releasing any of these big games in 2023.
@Princess_Lilly The 2020s have sucked, for sure, but claiming that 'everything was alright with the world' post-9/11, post-Patriot Act, post-invasion of Iraq, post-the start of the Afghanistan War... just no, lol.
I put hundreds of hours into the 3DS game so I'm looking forward to it finally getting a proper sequel but I'm not going to get too excited until we're a bit closer to launch and get a concrete release date. Wouldn't surprise me to see it get pushed back again.
Loved Fantasy Life on 3DS so this is one of the upcoming Level-5 games I'm looking forward to the most along obviously Layton and Decapolice, glad it should be coming relatively soon despite the delay!
Now all we need is Metroid Prime 4, Mario Kart 9, Persona 6, the next Elder Scrolls, a new Metal Gear Solid made by Kojima, and this decade of gaming gridlock will end.
Looks exactly like it should, can't wait.
Impressive trailer for it, I'm happy to wait for this as it looks like every game I love all rolled into one
@Princess_Lilly
Actually, that was pre-September, 2001.
I thought there were three or four new classes.
They should have added one more class: ZooKeeper!
Game should be awesome, but those graphics look pretty phoned in. You can do way more than this on a Switch, especially an isometric game. I'll still buy it, but just saying....
Why is the date a secret? Why is it strategic?
No one else makes a game like this?
It'll probably be an April/May release.
@NintendoJunkie
on the DS, "L/R" were used to spin the camera 360°
Coming to Nintendo Switch
Other platforms undecided
I don't like that last part.
I can't wait for this one! The first one is probably one of my most played games on the 3DS!
Tap here to load 18 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...