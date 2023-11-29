Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Featured in today's Level-5 Vision Showcase, we got another look at Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time and a release window of summer 2024.

This long-awaited sequel to the 3DS classic, Fantasy Life, looks to contain all of the same features that we loved so much about the former game — life sim-meets-RPG combat — with a fresh lick of paint and some additional mechanics thrown in for good measure.

The new trailer (above) showcases some of these in action with a particular focus on the visual overhaul. We get to see the two new jobs, farmer and artist, that will be added to the career board, the all-new character customisation screen and —wait for it — the ability to jump up small ledges. Better add 'parkour-sim' to the game's description...

Somewhat cruelly, Level-5 boss Akihiro Hino explained that while he is revealing the game's release window of summer 2024, the team has, in fact, decided on a specific date already, though they are keeping it a secret for "strategic reasons". How very cryptic.

Well then, until we have a better idea of this mysterious release date, we'll just have to hang on until next summer. That's not too far off, right?

Are you excited for this one on Switch? Plant your thoughts in the comments below.