If you were watching today's Level-5 Showcase and were hoping for a lot of news on the incredible-looking detective RPG DECAPOLICE, you may have come away a little bit disappointed.

Originally slated for a 2023 release, Level-5 today announced that it will be taking "a bit more time" to work on the game", meaning it's being pushed to a "post-2024" release. That could mean 2025, but it could also mean 2026, technically.

However, on Twitter, Level-5 shared this statement which contradicts the livestream translation:



During "LEVEL5 VISION 2023 II," we announced a change in the release date for "DECAPOLICE" to 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your patience. November 29, 2023

So, when is it coming? Given the above tweet, and the fact that the official website states a 2024 release date, we're confident we don't need to wait nearly two years to get our hands on this title. It looks like "post-2024" was a mistranslation of "late-2024" or something similar.

Speaking of the delay during the Showcase, Level-5 commented "As far as Level-5 games go, this title possesses a vast open world of unprecedented size. We aim to build a dense and immersive world, filled with opportunities to play. Various incidents will occur in many different locations. And many of them are full of surprises. This is the kind of gameplay we're aiming for with Decapolice."

Sadly, we didn't get any new gameplay today either, but that makes us even more eager to see the finished result in the future. Here's a brief description of the game from the eShop page: