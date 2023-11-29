The newest entry in Level-5's popular multimedia mecha series, Megaton Musashi: Wired will no longer be launching in 2023 — no surprise, really, given that we're almost in December!
However, we don't have to wait too long. During today's Level-5 Showcase, the developer announced that the upcoming mecha action RPG will be launching on 25th April 2024 worldwide. Yes, that really is less than six months away.
The new trailer, shown off during the presentation, gave us a slice of everything — action-packed combat, flashy special moves, gorgeous anime cutscenes, and a rocking opening song. We also know that the game will be $49.99 USD on all platforms, and cross-play will be supported from day one.
There will be online co-op, PvP, and tons of features such as the Megaton Fury, Class Missions, New Rarities, a Pilot Points Shop, and more. You'll also be able to play the game in a number of different languages, including French, Italian, and Simplified Chinese.
Megaton Musashi: Wired launches on Switch on 25th April 2024. Will you be suiting up next Spring? Let us know in the comments/
Comments 6
So this game will have English version?
Have never played Megaton Musashi or even seen it before, but I'll gladly at least try this one as it looks pretty cool!
Does anyone know if this game is an extended version of the original Megaton Musashi that never released in the West or an all-new sequel?
@GOmar As far as I know it should be an extended version based on what they said during the presentation and this article, too:
https://www.siliconera.com/megaton-musashi-wired-expanded-for-global-release/
No physical release, right?
Happy to see this game finally get localized
