In yet another surprise collaboration announcement at this year's Game Awards, Apex Legends has announced a crossover with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

It will be taking place next year in EA's battle royale shooter on 9th January 2024. Here's a first look:

Limits are made to be broken. @FinalFantasyVII Rebirth joins us in the Outlands starting January 9 pic.twitter.com/bVRf5zn9Ur December 8, 2023

More details soon.