In some surprise news at The Game Awards, a sequel for the famous physics-based construction puzzler indie title World of Goo was announced. It will be released in 2024 and is simply titled World of Goo 2.

The original game was originally released on the Nintendo Switch and Wii Ware. No platforms for this sequel have been announced just yet, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

Here's a bit about the original title:

"World of Goo is a multiple award winning physics-based puzzle construction game made entirely by two guys. Drag and drop living, squirming, talking, globs of goo to build structures, bridges, cannonballs, zeppelins, and giant tongues. The millions of Goo Balls that live in the beautiful World of Goo are curious to explore – but they don't know that they are in a game, or that they are extremely delicious."