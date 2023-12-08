Following a leak earlier today, a new action-packed story trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has just debuted at this year's Game Awards show.

Ahead of the game's launch on 15th January 2024 launch, it's also been confirmed there'll be a bonus skin as well as a demo, which will be released on 11th January 2024.





When we went hands-on with The Lost Crown earlier this year, we mentioned how we couldn't wait to go back to the game, with the game having a similar feel to MercurySteam's Metroid Dread, where you explore a 2D map full of different biomes in search of secret rooms, hidden passageways, puzzles to solve and enemies to tear down.

This title has been in development since 2019 and is being worked on Ubisoft Montpellier, the team behind Rayman.