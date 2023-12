The Game Awards has just wrapped up for another year and Larian's epic role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3 just won the award.

It was up against Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Baldur's Gate 3 also took out multiple other awards on the night.

Game of the Year! Thank you #TheGameAwards . Truly an incredible night. December 8, 2023

Zelda, Mario and Pikmin 4 won some awards as well. You can learn more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: