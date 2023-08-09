Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Chanko Studios and publisher AMC Games have announced that It's a Wrap! will be bringing some puzzle platforming with a good dose of '80s nostalgia to Switch later this summer.

The game will see you taking on the role of both director and actor, laying out a platforming scene using a 'timeline editing' mechanic and then ensuring that the star gets through it safely. By the looks of the trailer, the chances of getting your on-screen hero through the course first time might be slim, but hey, there's always take two.

It's clear that the '80s Hollywood references are going to come thick and fast with this one as the lead actor, Johnny Rush, plays daring archaeologists, cool space wizards and sci-fi detectives — ringing any bells?

We don't have a secure release date just yet, though the publisher and developer have confirmed that all will be revealed at this year's Gamescom, so there's not long to wait until we can find out more. You can check out some of the game's features (via its Steam page) and a look at some screenshots below.

- Director’s Phase. Grab your megaphone and hop into the director’s chair to puzzle your way through the timing of props, actors, and special effects to make your scene work—and keep your star in one piece.

- Action Phase. When you think you’ve got your scene set up correctly, roll the cameras and enjoy a variety of traditional 2D gameplay like platforming, car chases, and space battles where you control the movie star Johnny Rush in his most iconic roles.

- A hundred colorful ways to “die”. Every time you fail, poor Johnny—who does not have a stunt double—will suffer a hilarious demise inspired by classic cartoons and adventure games. But don’t worry about long-lasting injuries, just rewind back to the beginning of the scene and try again!

- Heaping spoonfuls of nostalgia. Each level is part of a movie with its own unique genre and look inspired by the biggest blockbusters of the 80s. See if you can spot all the references to your favorite fictional professors of archaeology, space wizards, and retired soldiers on the run from the law!

It looks like we will have to wait a little longer before we can get the It's a Wrap! cameras rolling on Switch, but we like what we have seen so far. Popcorn at the ready, folks.

What do you make of It's a Wrap? Looks like it will be up your street? Let us know in the comments.