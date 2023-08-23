Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

What do you think a video game called Dome-King Cabbage is about? If you said farming sim, you're wrong. If you said survival game... you're also wrong. The title doesn't really give anything away, but it also gives everything away — it's really darn weird.

Dome-King Cabbage is a visual novel which takes place inside a monster-collecting RPG. Main character Mush is trying to become the 'Dome-King' and, in order to prepare for this job interview, uses their experience in monster-collecting to view the world through the lens of this beloved RPG. The trailer, above, is psychadelic, and it shows off the many strange choices you'll have to make along the way to getting your new job.

Dome-King Cabbage has been in development for years by one person — Joe Buchholz, also known as Cobysoft Joe from Cobysoft Co. It won the gold prize at TyranoBuilder's Spring Game Jam and IGN Japan’s Media Showcase Award.

Here are a few details from the game's Steam page:

Dome-King Cabbage is an award-winning visual novel about a cloud-person named Mush nervously making their way to a job interview. Mush has to grapple with their ability to perceive the world through the lens of a monster-collecting RPG. After getting in tune with their newfound extrasensory powers, Mush is drawn to Crumb Island, an elusive site where they can get the enigmatic title of “Dome-King.”

The narrative is told through an unmistakable, perception-bending style by the solo-developer Cobysoft Joe. Dome-King Cabbage is a vibrant collection of psychedelic visuals, warbled beats, and colorful stories that connect in a harmonious way because of this singular vision.

It looks like nothing else we've ever seen before, blending JRPG-style pixel art scenes, clay modelling, lo-fi beats and neon and pastel colours for what we think will be an emotive, unusual experience.

Dome-King Cabbage is coming to Switch alongside PC, though no release date has been announced yet. What do you think of think of the game? Let us know in the comments.