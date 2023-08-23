Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Afterdream, the unsettling pixel art horror game from Jesse Makkonen, will be out just in time for Halloween. Publisher Feardemic has announced that the game will launch on Switch, PC, and other consoles on 28th September.

Developed in Finland, Afterdream is currently on show at Gamescom. This psychological horror adventure gives you a camera to explore an old mansion — but nothing is as it seems. The trailer covers the unique pixel art in swathes of mist, and the narration is just chilling enough to make us reconsider ever going to sleep ever again.

We've got some more details about the game's premise from publisher Feardemic:

Get lost in a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Navigate through a ghostly mansion using a strange camera and find out its mystery and your role in it. Witness vivid, yet dreamlike locations in beautiful, stylized 2D pixel art graphics. Jump into a 2D psychological horror adventure game that will take you on a trip through a lucid dream, bending the lines between reality and fiction. Use a special camera to analyze your surroundings and navigate your way through a mysterious residence populated by ghosts. Find the purpose of your nocturnal visit in a vivid and dreamlike setting.