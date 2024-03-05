That Nintendo would take action against programs that circumvent security and open up obvious avenues to playing Switch games without having purchased them is entirely unsurprising given the platform holder's historic 'emulation is piracy' stance. But the speed with which Tropic Haze, the makers of Switch emulator Yuzu, capitulated to the platform holder's demands is yet another indication of the sobering strength of Nintendo's legal teams.
Less than a week after taking legal action, and just a day or so after Tropic Haze engaged its own legal counsel, you can imagine the swift advice the emulation group must have received. When Nintendo's cease-and-desist and a $2.4 million fine were agreed to without any contest whatsoever, Yuzu's creators saw the writing on the wall as clearly as the rest of us. It's an eventuality they must have considered for years at this point.