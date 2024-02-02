Notorious figure Gary Bowser, who was convicted in 2022 for his role in criminal activity involving piracy of Nintendo games, has talked about his current circumstances, including struggles to pay electric and medical bills in the time since his early release from prison.
Speaking to Patricia Hernandez for The Guardian, Bowser — who owes Nintendo $14.5 million in fines after pleading guilty to fraud in connection with Team Xecuter, a hacking group responsible for producing mod chips and other devices that enable piracy on Switch and other platforms — talks about several aspects of his life now, including the impact of his incarceration on his health issues and how he assumes he will have to turn to food support surfaces in the future.
Speaking about his arrest in 2020, he said:
"I was sleeping in my bed, it was four in the morning, I’d been drinking all night. And suddenly I wake up and see three people surrounding my bed with rifles aimed at my head … they dragged me out of the place, put me in the back of a pickup truck and drove me to the Interpol office."
Bowser was taken into federal custody and subsequently sentenced in 2022. Good behaviour led to his early release in April last year, 14 months into a 40-month sentence.
According to the article, the 54-year-old believes he could have fought the case given time and money, but ultimately decided it would be easier to plead guilty and reduce the number of charges from 13 to 2.
Bowser, who suffers from elephantiasis in his left leg, also claims that medical attention wasn't always available in prison, although he was provided with a wheelchair. He now uses a cane to aid mobility and says the support of friends is helping him cover food and clothing costs, and a GoFundMe page helps cover his medical bills as he looks for work and to rebuild his life in Toronto.
The multimillion-dollar restitution he owes Nintendo is actually the total from two separate cases brought against him. The agreement stipulates that "20-30%" of Bowser's surplus income — money left over once rent and other necessities have been covered — must be repaid to Nintendo. The Guardian article details how he began making repayments while still in prison, earning a dollar an hour through four-hour shifts counselling other prisoners.
"I was paying Nintendo $25 a month."
"I’ll pay them what I can, which won’t be very much money, that’s for sure.”
Bowser's case was a high-profile one that carried a severe sentence, with "sending a message" to other hackers being a contributing factor, according to the presiding judge.
He's originally from Toronto? Lol, what a random coincidence.
What a fool. Threw his financial freedom away to sell hacked systems. I know regular work isn’t glamorous and takes longer to build wealth but it’s better than the fool’s gamble he took and lost. I don’t feel bad for him. Just wish he’d made better choices.
I guess I get the “sending a message” part, but I still think punishing him like this for the rest of his life is insane. Think we can get $14.5 million onto his GoFundMe? 🙃
Hilarious article
While I do have a modded Switch OLED, I never pirated any game. Main things why I got it modded were sys modules that let you do things like stream wirelessly to Android/PC, overclocking and of course having Android (even Linux) itself on Switch. While I love what I can do now with my Switch, I'd never go to jail for making it a reality. Assuming of course that people wouldn't pirate games at all, because that's another thing.
Wasn't worth it Bowser, was it?
This is insane. Corporate "justice" at its finest.
@Ryu_Niiyama I'm surprised how many people sympathize with him.
Heavy handed punishment for modding hardware. How many millions has Nintendo made from its suppliers involved in conflict resources over the years? Hardly a business justified in pointing guns and extracting such profits from whom they deem damaging actors..
@EVIL-C
how's it a coincidence?
this feels like the modern equivalent of hanging someone for poaching.
Let's just agree that the whole thing is very unfortunate. I'm not knowledgeable about this case enough to say if the punishment is just or not, I just sympathize with people impacted.
@Uncle_Franklin the poachers case is curious because in some places rangers have the license to "shoot on sight" if they spot poachers, and it was proven to be a very effetive tactics in defending white rhinos. It's not like it's a public execution, more like, an extreme deterrence measure.
Not all heroes wear capes.
@KidSparta GoFundMe is already exploited by many. We shouldn't send a message to criminals that strangers will pay their bills when they get caught.
Yeah, this is really sad. "Making an example" I can understand why this to a degree, but to force this onto a human being is horrible. It isn't going to stop others from doing the same thing, and how about all those who get away, that's certainly not a good example being set there.
This is just really sad to have to reach this point as a society.
It is insane to me that anyone could think $14M is reasonable and proportionate. The message it sends is that Nintendo is evil. And this will be my last post here.
Cry me a frickin river jackass.
"Strike one to educate one hundred"... look up who said such a thing here in Italy and maybe you'll see why I can't agree with that and even more so for such a crime when worse ones get much less severe punishments if they are ever taken to trial in the first place!
On a more positive note, I'm glad that at least they're taking the money from his surplus income and not gross as that would've been even grosser than it already is.
If you don't come down hard on illegal activities that have the potential of turning into entire underground industries then how do you stop the problem from growing?
