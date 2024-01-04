A new flash cart marketed as "the only back-up and development device" for all Switch consoles was recently teased and in a surprise plot twist, it's now led to the infamous Nintendo hacker Gary Bowser denying his involvement with the project.

The former Team-Xecuter member, who was previously jailed and fined $10 million in damages, rejected these latest allegations doing the rounds online, claiming he's "not involved" with this new device known as 'MIG Switch'.

Bowser's domain was supposedly discovered in the DNS records of 'AfterTimeX.com', the same outlet that originally broke the news about the new flash cart for Switch. Comparisons have also been made to how Team-Xecuter products used to be promoted on websites like MaxConsoles.

In a separate Discord post, Bowser further claims he's been a victim of a "DNS poisoning attack" and was being threatened by a "bad actor" demanding ransom money.

“I was the subject of DNS poisoning attack on my nameservers, I repaired the damage and changed all my passwords, but sadly people will talk, not what I needed just before Christmas... I am not going to engage the trolls"

On the MIG Switch website, it's mentioned how it is the only device for Switch that can provide back-up and development for all consoles, regardless of version, firmware, or type. It's already drawn a lot of comparisons to the R4 cartridge, dating back to the Nintendo DS era. The first batch of MIG Switch carts will supposedly ship at some point this month.