With a Pokémon Presents on the way soon, our foolish hearts have begun hoping for something a bit special. While Nintendo fans twiddle their thumbs awaiting the full reveal of Switch 2, an entire year without a Pokémon game releasing on Switch has helped us regain our appetite for console-based catchin'.
It was a much-needed break, too. For perhaps the first time, it seemed that fan reaction to Scarlet and Violet's technical issues may have given The Pokémon Company pause, forcing them to reevaluate the release schedule and give the developers time to recover and cook up something that didn't feel like it was technically cobbled together from 20-year-old DS code, hopes, dreams, and sticky tape.
Honestly, with Nintendo's next generation approaching, another year's breather wouldn't be a bad idea - but the enormous revenue the series generates regardless of their technical state means that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will certainly be hitting store shelves sometime this year.
We're eager to see more of that, naturally, but we wouldn't be surprised if TPC squeezes in a final remake on Switch before the next Gen arrives on Switch 2 down the road.