With a Pokémon Presents on the way soon, our foolish hearts have begun hoping for something a bit special. While Nintendo fans twiddle their thumbs awaiting the full reveal of Switch 2, an entire year without a Pokémon game releasing on Switch has helped us regain our appetite for console-based catchin'.

It was a much-needed break, too. For perhaps the first time, it seemed that fan reaction to Scarlet and Violet's technical issues may have given The Pokémon Company pause, forcing them to reevaluate the release schedule and give the developers time to recover and cook up something that didn't feel like it was technically cobbled together from 20-year-old DS code, hopes, dreams, and sticky tape.

Honestly, with Nintendo's next generation approaching, another year's breather wouldn't be a bad idea - but the enormous revenue the series generates regardless of their technical state means that Pokémon Legends: Z-A will certainly be hitting store shelves sometime this year.

We're eager to see more of that, naturally, but we wouldn't be surprised if TPC squeezes in a final remake on Switch before the next Gen arrives on Switch 2 down the road.

With a colossal install base of over 150 million Switches, not to mention backwards compatibility on the next console, it makes sense that we'll see a final remake in some form - whether a Let's Go-style reimagining or the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl-style approach ILCA delivered back in 2021. Yes, 2021!

But what gen would you like to see get the remake treatment?

Another trip to the Kanto well seems inconceivable, but a Let's Go game encompassing Johto would be a natural progression for that approachable series. It's probably not the variant that hardcore Pokéfans would pick but for the larger GO-loving audience out there, it may be more attractive, and the sales of BDSP and the Let's Go pair are both in the 15-million range.

Next on the remake conveyor belt would be the long-rumoured Black and White do-overs. They're next in line and obvious picks given the remakes to this point, but is Unova too obvious? With Z-A set in Kalos (which debuted in 3DS' best-selling Pokémon games X and Y), we wonder if a little synergy might have caught TPC's imagination.

Elsewhere, Sun & Moon got their Ultra-enhanced versions, but they'd be popular candidates for some fans. And with the Legends line offering visits to fan-favourite regions, too, it's not just remakes that can take us back to regions past, so Black and White could get its dues in other ways.

And hey, there'd be a non-zero contingent that would like to see Scarlet and Violet 'remade' - or at least rejigged in an enhanced form. Pokémon: Let's Go, Quaxly and Sandy Shocks, coming 2032...

Plenty of options, then. Let us know below which vintage Pokédventure you think most deserves a remake, and if you think TPC might have something crowd-pleasing up its sleeve for next week's Pokémon Presents.

