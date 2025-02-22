Talking Point Should We Actually Get Excited For Pokémon Day This Year? Is it all Sleep Talk?

With a colossal install base of over 150 million Switches, not to mention backwards compatibility on the next console, it makes sense that we'll see a final remake in some form - whether a Let's Go-style reimagining or the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl-style approach ILCA delivered back in 2021. Yes, 2021!

But what gen would you like to see get the remake treatment?

Another trip to the Kanto well seems inconceivable, but a Let's Go game encompassing Johto would be a natural progression for that approachable series. It's probably not the variant that hardcore Pokéfans would pick but for the larger GO-loving audience out there, it may be more attractive, and the sales of BDSP and the Let's Go pair are both in the 15-million range.

Next on the remake conveyor belt would be the long-rumoured Black and White do-overs. They're next in line and obvious picks given the remakes to this point, but is Unova too obvious? With Z-A set in Kalos (which debuted in 3DS' best-selling Pokémon games X and Y), we wonder if a little synergy might have caught TPC's imagination.

Elsewhere, Sun & Moon got their Ultra-enhanced versions, but they'd be popular candidates for some fans. And with the Legends line offering visits to fan-favourite regions, too, it's not just remakes that can take us back to regions past, so Black and White could get its dues in other ways.

And hey, there'd be a non-zero contingent that would like to see Scarlet and Violet 'remade' - or at least rejigged in an enhanced form. Pokémon: Let's Go, Quaxly and Sandy Shocks, coming 2032...

Plenty of options, then. Let us know below which vintage Pokédventure you think most deserves a remake, and if you think TPC might have something crowd-pleasing up its sleeve for next week's Pokémon Presents.

