Next week, on 27th February 2025, Pokémon will be celebrating its 29th birthday. And you know what that means? It's time for some Pokémon Presents.
After a relatively 'muted' 2024, there's a lot on people's minds. Inverted commas there because, come on, if muted means releasing a brand new mobile game which has taken the world by storm, hundreds of new lines of merch, frequent events, codes, new trading cards (and new scandals), and way more, then even Whismur could be confused.
The Pokémon Company bucked more than a few recent trends in 2024: one, it didn't release a brand new mainline Pokémon game or remake; and two, it only held one Pokémon Presents, on 27th February 2024.
Has TPC been listening to us? Since 2019, it has held at least two a year — one in February, and another in the summer. Sometimes, there'd even be a third one. Gasp. So, for once, after a much-needed rest, Pokémon fans like me are a little bit more desperate for some news this year.
Look, I won't sugar coat it — Pokémon Presents (or Pokémon Directs as they used to be called) are often pretty boring. The pacing is weird and there's way too much focus on stuff that already exists. I won't drag mobile games into it just because I don't really care, and I know those apps are showering TPC in Poké Dollars, but essentially, they're a little too long with not enough info snappily delivered. Nintendo Directs have spoiled me.