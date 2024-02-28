Past Pokémon games have typically required aspiring trainers to go out and explore the world, but the newly announced Pokémon Legends: Z-A for "Nintendo Switch systems" might be a little different.

In case you missed the initial announcement, this upcoming release will actually be "set entirely within Lumiose City". While we don't know the exact scale, it's going to be quite "big". The same city as we originally noted, first appeared in Pokémon X & Y.

Although the city in the 3DS entries was already quite large, the teaser video for Z-A mentioned how Lumiose would undergo "urban redevelopment". All of this combined has already led to quite a bit of speculation on social media and elsewhere online about the size of the game and what kind of gameplay mechanics might be featured.

If it's like any other open-world free-roaming city game nowadays, it could end up being absolutely mega in scale. It wouldn't be impossible for the development team to implement different biomes, either. It could even potentially feature completely different areas within the city (or on the boundaries of it) for players to access. And just imagine all the buildings we might be able to enter!

In contrast to this new entry which will be entirely focused on one city, the existing Nintendo Switch release Pokémon Legends: Arceus saw players travel back to the Hisui region before it became the land of Sinnoh and explore multiple different outdoor environments from open plains to more rugged terrain.