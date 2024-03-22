If you can believe it (and, to be honest, we can't) it has been a whopping 15 years since Pokémon Platinum first arrived on Western shores. It has been a decade and a half since we first met Giratina and co. A decade and a half since we stepped foot in the Distortion World. And, most importantly perhaps, a decade and a half since we last got an 'ultimate' third entry to a Pokémon generation.
We'll dowse ourselves in Repel Spray before taking a step further — yes, you could count Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as a 'definitive' edition for Gen VII. In fact, we might even do the same. This is a pair of games that carried much of the same DNA as the ones that came before them (Sun and Moon, in this case) while adding new Pokémon, locations, and a fresh storyline. Sounds pretty 'ultimate' to us.
So, why are we focusing on Pokémon Platinum today? Well, first and foremost is the 15th anniversary (happy birthday again, by the way), but there's also something about Ultra Sun and Moon that makes it not quite click with the other 'third' editions like Platinum does. Red, Blue, and Yellow. Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. See what we mean? If you don't, it doesn't really matter. Our point is, 'third' editions have become a thing of the past.
The reason for their disappearance seems rather obvious when you think about it: why release a whole new game if you are only going to make a few tweaks along the way? (Hold on to those "Isn't that what TPC does anyway lol" comments for just a moment.) The fact is that, these days, the handful of additional Pokémon and expanded storyline that we saw in previous 'third' games feels a lot more like DLC than a reason for a brand new stream of development, marketing, and release.
The relative ease with which DLC and updates can be released in the year 2024 makes the need for a third, 'ultimate' generation entry feel a little pointless. But when has The Pokémon Company ever concerned itself with such trivial matters as "need" and "point"? Is internet connectivity and instantaneous updates really reason enough to end third editions for good? And, most interesting of all, would we ever like to see them make a return?
15 years ago, Pokémon Platinum brought us a re-run of Gev IV, yes, but with enough UI tweaks, feature additions, and general newness to make double dipping feel like the right choice. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon did much the same for Gen VII, with a handful of visual changes to boot. Could you say, in complete honesty, that if 'Pokémon Indigo' (the ultimate version of Scarlet and Violet, naturally) [Pokémon Mauve, mate. - Ed.] was announced tomorrow and promised similarly minor tweaks in an edition that performed better than the originals, you wouldn't consider picking it up? Error or now, we know that we would.
It makes financial sense, too. According to Serebii's Joe Merrick, third edition Pokémon games have never reached the sales numbers of the original duos, but the totals are nothing to be scoffed at. Crystal sold over six million copies, Emerald and Platinum surpassed seven million and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon even hit the nine million mark. That's a decent return for games that use the same assets, locations, and mechanics developed just years prior.
It's clearly a desire that has never left the Pokémon fanbase either. The world may have moved on, but we remember the certainty of those 'Pokémon Z' theories after X and Y were released (which we suppose now has some spiritual cache thanks to Legends: Z-A) and the same for 'Pokémon Stars' after Sun and Moon.
Both Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet opted for the DLC route. Through 'The Isle of Armor,' 'The Crown Tundra,' 'The Teal Mask' and 'The Indigo Disk,' we got our story and Pokédex expansions which may have previously been reserved for a third entry. The base games themselves were left alone (unfortunately, you might say) but the bonus goodies were there.
So where does this put things, going forward? Are third editions relics of a different era? Will Gen X, whenever that comes about (we're in no rush), continue to add bonus content in bursts of DLC or might there be room yet for the money-making 'complete' versions to make a comeback? Only time will tell, of course, but a little bit of speculation doesn't hurt until then, eh?
What do you think? Are 'third' Pokémon games done for or do you hope to one day get your hands on them again? You can fill out the following polls with your answers and then take to the comments to share any other thoughts.
Comments 38
I honestly and truly wish Pokémon games just stopped making two versions. Just make a game like any normal dev.
And if you need to expand the story post-release, then DLC or a sequel. Not the same dang game again but slightly different.
I kinda prefer another game with extra content/tweaks over dlc. I don’t like how I’d have to buy both games and the dlc on both games got get everything’.
3 low-effort lazy cash grabs? Thanks but no thanks.
Stop the multiple versions of different games thing, it was a 90s fad that’s long since since died off and it’s time Pokémon did the same, especially now that the games cost $60 each.
Haha lol no. I already hate how they do two versions. Greedy Game Freak, always making bad games for billions. Also out of my Pokémon phase gladly
There was never a reason for three versions, and that definitely has not changed.
Absolutely not
DLCs are cheaper (30$-35$ instead of 60$) and GameFreak actually has to add a lot of new stuff instead of rereleasing the same game again with like 5% new content (like USUM)
NO.
It's not right to pay $60 (or worse, $70) USD for a new game, only to have the developer go "jk yall, here's the REAL version, give us 60 more dollars" six months later.
No. The current DLC expansion structure is fine. And the idea of more Legends spin offs is even better.
Let's not move backwards anymore, thanks.
I think internet access and the ease of DLC has probably killed the third version off for good but I'm surprised GameFreak haven't continued with it.
Selling 6-9m copies of a re-release at €60 vs. selling 6-9m copies of DLC at €30 is surely a lot more financially lucrative.
@EarthboundBenjy 100% agree with you. It was a cool gimmick back in the day. It encouraged people to go out and interact with other to collect them all. But with the rise of online and you can now trade with a click of a button, it is kinda pointless to have to versions. I say we have one version of the mainline and then we can continue the legends series.
Firstly, two versions was a fun thing when we had to resort to Link Cables.
Secondly, a third installment always made the previous ones outdated. Very bad market strategy these days, no?
Lastly, wouldn’t they be better off packing the versions in the same game and you just chose one, or randomly got some exclusives/missed mons associated with your save so you had the need to trade for them?
Yes.
But it would need to come with the DLC's included.
I would rather have the third version than DLC... but I would much rather have a single complete game/story rather than two infinitely worse stories. Gens 3 and 4 were evidence that the split game concept hinders the games. Emerald and Platinum are my favorite games because they felt like the most complete games, storywise. Just imagine how much better the story of Scarlet and Violet would have been if we were given one complete game exploring both past and future paradox Pokémon. Imagine if we got fully realized Emerald or Platinum remakes for 3DS and Switch rather than the half-formed games we did get. The Legends games are proof that single game releases can work for Pokémon. GF and TPC need acknowledge that and move on from that outdated concept.
Pokemon in general kinda blows. I only like the N64 entries.
The third versions did often add a lot of cool features and some extra polish, but there's no reason they couldn't just polish and flesh out the base games more. I also like the way they do DLC, giving us a little self-contained bonus adventure to go on. Aside from that, it's weird how much negativity there is for the two game split. After this long, it's kind of ridiculous to see people still acting like the intent is to have you buy both copies rather than encourage you to play with other people. Either way, the strategy has clearly worked out for them, so I'd be surprised if it changed any time soon.
I think DLC has replaced the third game which I actually prefer, so no they shouldn't make a come back.
I don't think even the money and sales figures of third versions makes an argument anymore. While I have done zero research to back this up, I'd say the DLCs of recent gens sold plenty enough to cover that gap. The less expensive DLC that's available for both games is more in the "heck, why not" price range to attract more players than a full priced new game.
For the record, I don't mind the two versions still. It gives reason to trade with a friend or stranger to complete the dex. I don't see it going away for the mainline games.
I see some parallel with fighting games, which used to drop a new edition for every balance update or set of new characters. Hence the half dozen versions of Street Fighter 4, where nowadays they’re a single supported release.
Radical idea, but Pokémon is so exceptionally profitable I don’t see why they need DLC cycles to begin with. Just make a good full game and nobody will complain, look at Tears of the Kingdom.
@EarthboundBenjy Glad you got first post. 👍 I only came here to post - Counterpoint, just make 1 game and have the rest be dlc.
They should focus on making game 1 and 2 properly functional before making game 3.
Heck, make game 1 function properly before even considering splitting it into game 2.
Third versions used to be pretty hype for me. Yellow, Crystal, and especially Black 2 and White 2 are games I always held in high regard. Then Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon killed that hype for me.
You know for all the hate pokemon gets, I'm actually really glad they stopped doing third versions of games. I can't stand the definitive rereleases with no way to upgrade practice that Atlus does and third versions of Pokemon games were pretty much that.
DLC is a very good replacement for a 3rd version and in the case of Sword/Shield, you even got physical copy with base game + DLC all on the cart.
I'd say this should also apply to Atlus games like SMTV Vengeance should've been a DLC expansion for SMTV and the physical version being for those who want base game + DLC on the cart.
I’d rather just see enhanced remakes of the good old games, honestly.
I agree with the majority here: it should be a single game, and that single game should be more polished.
They can barely make one game as it is. Adding one more to the short development cycle would guarantee a buggy unfinished mess.
The only time I ever got a third version was Yellow and that’s only because that’s when I got my first Game Boy. Especially nowadays where DLC and patches are a thing I don’t see a reason to ever do third versions again.
I don’t mind having two versions of the base game though, if only for tradition’s sake.
The idea of a third version no longer sounds interesting if we see that with the DLC, we already have the expansion that they gave to the original game, cheaper, without the need to start the entire game from 0 and without the need to drastically change the story that we shown in the original games (ahem US,UM)
However, if a third version were like Black 2 and White 2, would it be worth it, since these "third versions" were not only an expansion, it was a totally new story, ""a sequel"", so, well, really that third version will be worth it
In any case, I would buy a third version, however, really, as I mentioned, a version like B2 and W2 would really give a significant boost to the generation that is implemented like this, not for nothing, that 5th generation has been considered one of the best, in one point, for this <expansion> in history
I think certain things can only be done with a new game, so I would have been happy with a third version.
But with that said, when they released those third versions - those were games I was happy to return to. Can't say the same these days.
A 3rd game is a cultural piece of history. It was good while it lasted but it's unnecessary right now
I’d buy the 3rd versions because I’m weak and like to collect games, but they are completely unnecessary in the age of DLC. Not to mention, we’re getting to the point where they’d cost nearly twice as much as DLC, and you’d only get the added DLC content anyways. That practice can stay dead.
Hahahaha, absolutely not.
I think maybe they just need to get the games running at a reasonable framerate first and then worry about fancy things later.
Feels weird this entire article seemingly went out of its way to NOT mention Black 2/White 2. I don't know why but it feels a conscious choice. Do those count as sequels more than a third game I guess?
I prefer the DLC model they’ve been doing. It’s more cost effective than buying the game again. The first three generations, I bought all three games for those generations… feels silly now. I just buy one a generation now and I’m more than happy to get DLC. I’d be ok if we dropped down to one version of the game rather than two at this point, as well.
If Pokémon games' quality standards these days aren't up to the same level as other Nintendo games, what difference does it make?
No that’s what dlc is for
I don't even understand why there are 2 versions to be honest. Aren't they the same exact game?
The third games were relics of a different era- modern day, easy to access DLC has made the concept more obsolete. That said, for experiencing Gen 2-4 in their original form, the third games are absolutely the best games to play; Crystal is a top 2 all-time favorite Pokemon game for me. I consider Pokemon Yellow to be a bit of a mixed bag when it comes to the third versions.
Tap here to load 38 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...