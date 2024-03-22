If you can believe it (and, to be honest, we can't) it has been a whopping 15 years since Pokémon Platinum first arrived on Western shores. It has been a decade and a half since we first met Giratina and co. A decade and a half since we stepped foot in the Distortion World. And, most importantly perhaps, a decade and a half since we last got an 'ultimate' third entry to a Pokémon generation.

We'll dowse ourselves in Repel Spray before taking a step further — yes, you could count Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon as a 'definitive' edition for Gen VII. In fact, we might even do the same. This is a pair of games that carried much of the same DNA as the ones that came before them (Sun and Moon, in this case) while adding new Pokémon, locations, and a fresh storyline. Sounds pretty 'ultimate' to us.

So, why are we focusing on Pokémon Platinum today? Well, first and foremost is the 15th anniversary (happy birthday again, by the way), but there's also something about Ultra Sun and Moon that makes it not quite click with the other 'third' editions like Platinum does. Red, Blue, and Yellow. Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum. See what we mean? If you don't, it doesn't really matter. Our point is, 'third' editions have become a thing of the past.

The reason for their disappearance seems rather obvious when you think about it: why release a whole new game if you are only going to make a few tweaks along the way? (Hold on to those "Isn't that what TPC does anyway lol" comments for just a moment.) The fact is that, these days, the handful of additional Pokémon and expanded storyline that we saw in previous 'third' games feels a lot more like DLC than a reason for a brand new stream of development, marketing, and release.

The relative ease with which DLC and updates can be released in the year 2024 makes the need for a third, 'ultimate' generation entry feel a little pointless. But when has The Pokémon Company ever concerned itself with such trivial matters as "need" and "point"? Is internet connectivity and instantaneous updates really reason enough to end third editions for good? And, most interesting of all, would we ever like to see them make a return?

15 years ago, Pokémon Platinum brought us a re-run of Gev IV, yes, but with enough UI tweaks, feature additions, and general newness to make double dipping feel like the right choice. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon did much the same for Gen VII, with a handful of visual changes to boot. Could you say, in complete honesty, that if 'Pokémon Indigo' (the ultimate version of Scarlet and Violet, naturally) [Pokémon Mauve, mate. - Ed.] was announced tomorrow and promised similarly minor tweaks in an edition that performed better than the originals, you wouldn't consider picking it up? Error or now, we know that we would.

It makes financial sense, too. According to Serebii's Joe Merrick, third edition Pokémon games have never reached the sales numbers of the original duos, but the totals are nothing to be scoffed at. Crystal sold over six million copies, Emerald and Platinum surpassed seven million and Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon even hit the nine million mark. That's a decent return for games that use the same assets, locations, and mechanics developed just years prior.

It's clearly a desire that has never left the Pokémon fanbase either. The world may have moved on, but we remember the certainty of those 'Pokémon Z' theories after X and Y were released (which we suppose now has some spiritual cache thanks to Legends: Z-A) and the same for 'Pokémon Stars' after Sun and Moon.

Both Sword and Shield and Scarlet and Violet opted for the DLC route. Through 'The Isle of Armor,' 'The Crown Tundra,' 'The Teal Mask' and 'The Indigo Disk,' we got our story and Pokédex expansions which may have previously been reserved for a third entry. The base games themselves were left alone (unfortunately, you might say) but the bonus goodies were there.

So where does this put things, going forward? Are third editions relics of a different era? Will Gen X, whenever that comes about (we're in no rush), continue to add bonus content in bursts of DLC or might there be room yet for the money-making 'complete' versions to make a comeback? Only time will tell, of course, but a little bit of speculation doesn't hurt until then, eh?

What do you think? Are 'third' Pokémon games done for or do you hope to one day get your hands on them again? You can fill out the following polls with your answers and then take to the comments to share any other thoughts.

Would you like to see 'third' Pokémon games make a return? Yes, definitely! Eh, only if the base game really needs it No way, two variations are enough Other (comment below) Would you like to see 'third' Pokémon games make a return? (235 votes) Yes, definitely! 24 % Eh, only if the base game really needs it 21 % No way, two variations are enough 52 % Other (comment below) 3 %