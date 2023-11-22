Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Update: Nintendo of America has now confirmed the game will be coming to the Switch Online service locally this December.

Original: Well, here's some surprise news! Nintendo has revealed the Switch Online + Expansion Service will be adding the Nintendo 64 title Jet Force Gemini.

Unfortunately, there's no mention of a Western release just yet, but an update is likely on the way. What we do know is Jet Force Gemini will be added to Japan's N64 library on 30th November alongside GoldenEye 007.

Jet Force Gemini was a third-person shooter released in 1999 starring Juno, Vela and Lupus who must put a stop to an insectoid threat. This title was developed by the genius at Rare - also known for GoldenEye 007 (which is already available for Switch Online locally) and many other N64 classics.



This release is the first time ever Jet Force Gemini has ever been made available on one of Nintendo's digital platforms or services. It was also previously featured in the Rare Replay collection for Xbox One and added dual analog support.