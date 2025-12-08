@GgGames Yeh snap, I don't want to sound like a hater either - but I am genuinely amazed to see so many 9s and 10s...

I'm delighted that it is landing well with so many people, but personally for me it is a 'solid 7/10' game - and sadly a disappointment vs expectation.

I appreciate it is the love-child of a troubled production cycle, multi developers etc.... but so much of this game misses the mark for me. Whilst it looks and plays gorgeously (4K 60fps in handheld is wonderful) I feel the whole project should have taken a different approach.

If it was down to me, I would have curbed BC with Switch1 completely - and really lean into the superior S2 technology in earnest. Maybe also a shift to 3rd-person, ramp up the combat encounters (similar to Returnal perhaps? 3rd person / bullet hell) and then also made it much more open ended. The linearity and hand-holding is perhaps Prime 4s biggest weakness.

Don't get me started on the bike and desert...!

But yeah, I don't buy into the completely toxicity of negativity in some corners of the internet. This game is far from a trash fire, and perhaps one of the most buttery smooth things I have ever played on a handheld in my life...a real benchmark setter. I just wish the actual 'game' was more engaging and less regressive. A lot has changed (in a good way) in the MV genre since Prime4 began development, would have been nice to see some of it implemented here

**EDIT - above is purely my subjective opinion, no more right/wrong than anyone else on this site. I am honestly pleased to see so many people enjoying it, and am sad I am not one of them! I hope this entry doesn't condemn Metroid to the same coffin as Starfox/FZero... bring on Dread 2 by Mercury Steam Team (fingers crossed)