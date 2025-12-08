Now that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally here, and given that many of us will have spent our weekends absolutely leathering its main campaign on Switch 2 (or even Switch 1), we reckon now's the time to start gauging how you lot feel about Samus Aran's latest outing.
Of course, our very own Ollie Reynolds has already delivered his 9/10 verdict in his Switch 2 review saying that Beyond "manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions".
The lovely Alex Olney served up a similarly positive summary of the Switch 1 version, which manages to hold up well beyond (pun intended, of course) some loading time extensions and graphical downgrades, scoring it an 8/10. As Alex puts it: "if you’re not looking to upgrade anytime soon and you’re keen to jump into Samus’ latest adventure, it's well worth picking up, as there's a fantastic game to be had."