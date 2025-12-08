What Score - Metroid Prime 4
Image: Nintendo Life

Now that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is finally here, and given that many of us will have spent our weekends absolutely leathering its main campaign on Switch 2 (or even Switch 1), we reckon now's the time to start gauging how you lot feel about Samus Aran's latest outing.

Of course, our very own Ollie Reynolds has already delivered his 9/10 verdict in his Switch 2 review saying that Beyond "manages to replicate that magical sense of discovery from the GameCube original while pushing the series in some incredible new directions".

The lovely Alex Olney served up a similarly positive summary of the Switch 1 version, which manages to hold up well beyond (pun intended, of course) some loading time extensions and graphical downgrades, scoring it an 8/10. As Alex puts it: "if you’re not looking to upgrade anytime soon and you’re keen to jump into Samus’ latest adventure, it's well worth picking up, as there's a fantastic game to be had."

So, now that you know where we stand on both Switch console versions of this one, it's time to find out how you've been getting on with it all via the following poll. Have you been loving this graphically resplendent return to all things Metroid, or are you finding the new gameplay elements take the shine off?

Maybe you've already beaten the game, or maybe you're soaking everything in in this stunner; wherever you are, you can give us your score in the polls (for either version) below now, and if you change your mind later or when you beat the game, you can come back and amend it! That's pretty nice of us.

What score would you give Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

What score would you give Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

As always, thanks for voting, and make sure to let us know any other thoughts you have on Metroid Prime 4: Beyond in the comments!