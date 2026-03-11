Yesterday, as part of the ongoing MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo locked in a May release date for the Switch 2 title, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book.

This was presented alongside a new trailer, and since then, the official game pages have gone live - revealing the new title's estimated file size as well as the supposed price of the game in specific locations around the world.

In terms of the game's file size, according to the official eShop, Yoshi's new adventure is estimated to require 20.5GB of free space to play. If you're curious to know how this compares to Nintendo's other Switch 2 releases, games such as Donkey Kong Bananza is under 10GB, while Mario Kart World is around 22GB. Zelda's upgraded versions are also about 20GB.

As for the pricing of Yoshi's new Switch 2 title, according to the UK and European eShop it will be £49.99 / 59,99€. As a comparison, Donkey Kong Bananza is £58.99/69,99€ and Mario Kart World is £66.99/79,99€. Over in Japan, the Mysterious Book is listed at 6,980 yen. Meanwhile, games like Mario Tennis Fever are 7,980 yen, and Mario Kart World is 8,980 yen.

There is no official confirmation of pricing for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in North America just yet, but it seems it will cheaper than certain other first-party Switch 2 titles across multiple regions. We'll let you know when we hear more.