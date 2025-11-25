Nintendo surprised us all back in the September Direct with the announcement of Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 — our first chance to play the latter on modern hardware in 15 years. What was perhaps even more surprising was the reveal of Rosalina's Storybook, a hardback edition of the in-game page-turner that would be arriving in book stores a few months after the game.

Well, the day of release is finally upon us! Rosalina's Storybook is now available from the My Nintendo Store for $24.99 (or your regional equivalent), or from a bunch of other storefronts, including Amazon and Waterstones.

Much as you might expect, the book contains all the pages from the original game, retelling the story of a young girl and her relationship to the Lumas. Weirdly, it does not contain the new pages which were added for the Switch re-release, which feels like a bit of an oversight.

Either way, here's the book's official description from Nintendo:

This is the tale of that young girl and that star child going on a great journey together, searching for one thing and finding something else altogether. This is the tale of Rosalina and the Lumas and the secret of their special bond.

Featuring the actual art and story from Super Mario Galaxy, this book will be treasured by fans whether they’ve spent many hours with the game or are brand new to the world of Rosalina and the Lumas. Arriving November 25, 2025, Dark Horse Books and Nintendo present Rosalina’s Storybook —now displayed in a beautiful hardcover volume.

We know that the book, or some variation of it, will cameo in the upcoming Super Mario Galaxy Movie, with Captain Marvel's Brie Larson taking on the all-important role of reading it as Rosalina. Larson joins Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie (Bowser Jr.) as the movie's new voice cast, whom we'll get to hear in full next April.

But the big question is, will you be picking up a copy of this galactic text for yourself? Sure, it might be a story we've all heard before, but it sure would look nice on a shelf. You can let us know if you've already nabbed yours in the following poll.