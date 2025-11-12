Nintendo and Illumination have revealed the first proper trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and it's a galactic banger.

We get our first look at Bowser Jr. and Rosaline, plus a whole bunch of new locations based on Super Mario Galaxy and... Odyssey? Yep, there's representation from both games here.

New cast members have also been confirmed, with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Room) taking on the role of Rosalina, and Benny Safdie stepping into the shoes of Bowser Jr. If that name doesn't quite ring a bell, Safdie has acted in a number of projects, but is perhaps more notable for is directorial work on Uncut Gems and The Smashing Machine.

Of course, the trailer also reiterates the planned release date of 3rd April 2026, which isn't too far off at this point. Like the first movie, it seems more than likely that we'll get another Direct / trailer at some point in the next few months or so, so be sure to look out for that.

And if you're interested in seeing the whole Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct, you can watch the Shigeru Miyamoto-hosted video below:

So there you have it! Are you keen to see the new Mario movie? Does this trailer alter your excitement levels at all? Share your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.