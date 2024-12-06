Donkey Kong 64 — not the most beloved of Rare's titles, but probably the developer's most ambitious 3D platformer — turns 25 here in Europe today, 6th December 2024.

DK and friends have a lot to celebrate lately: the Donkey Kong Land trilogy on Game Boy has trickled onto NSO over the past few weeks; the Donkey Kong Country expansion opens up at Universal Studios Japan on 11th December; and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the first big Switch release of 2025.

So it's safe to say it's been a bit of DK blowout at Nintendo, so why oh why isn't Nintendo giving us what we really want, hey?

In case you somehow forgot about Donkey Kong 64, or have no idea what it's all about, the game sees you rescuing DK's family and attempting to save DK Isles from King K. Rool. Like Banjo-Kazooie before it, DK64 features a hub world where you can enter various themed levels, such as Jungle Japes, Angry Aztec, and Creepy Castle.

Eventually, you'll be able to play as five different members of the Kong family, all of whom have different abilities. The "first member of the DK crew", Donkey Kong, comes equipped with the Coconut Shooter and can use the Gorilla Grab to pull levers. Diddy Kong, meanwhile, has the Peanut Popguns and can reach high places with Simian Spring and Rocketbarrel Boost. Every Kong can only collect a certain colour of banana too — makes a lot of sense...

We chatted to some of the team behind DK64 back in 2019, uncovering what makes the game so special in their eyes, along with the growing pains of the game's development. 2019. Blimey.