Donkey Kong 64 — not the most beloved of Rare's titles, but probably the developer's most ambitious 3D platformer — turns 25 here in Europe today, 6th December 2024.

DK and friends have a lot to celebrate lately: the Donkey Kong Land trilogy on Game Boy has trickled onto NSO over the past few weeks; the Donkey Kong Country expansion opens up at Universal Studios Japan on 11th December; and Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is the first big Switch release of 2025.

So it's safe to say it's been a bit of DK blowout at Nintendo, so why oh why isn't Nintendo giving us what we really want, hey?

In case you somehow forgot about Donkey Kong 64, or have no idea what it's all about, the game sees you rescuing DK's family and attempting to save DK Isles from King K. Rool. Like Banjo-Kazooie before it, DK64 features a hub world where you can enter various themed levels, such as Jungle Japes, Angry Aztec, and Creepy Castle.

Eventually, you'll be able to play as five different members of the Kong family, all of whom have different abilities. The "first member of the DK crew", Donkey Kong, comes equipped with the Coconut Shooter and can use the Gorilla Grab to pull levers. Diddy Kong, meanwhile, has the Peanut Popguns and can reach high places with Simian Spring and Rocketbarrel Boost. Every Kong can only collect a certain colour of banana too — makes a lot of sense...

We chatted to some of the team behind DK64 back in 2019, uncovering what makes the game so special in their eyes, along with the growing pains of the game's development. 2019. Blimey.

Back to the present, then, and Donkey Kong 64 has admittedly already celebrated its anniversary in North America — it launched on 22nd November 1999 there, a full two weeks before Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Lanky Kong, Tiny Kong, and Chunky Kong would grace Europe with their presence. Japan's anniversary will follow next week, on 10th December.

Rare's N64 library has been gradually growing over the course of the Expansion Pack subscription tier's existence — Banjo-Kazooie kicked things off in 2022, with GoldenEye 007 following in early 2023. Jet Force Gemini closed out last year, while 2024 has given us Blast Corps, Perfect Dark, and Banjo-Tooie.

We're still missing a handful of other Rare-developed games on the N64 — most notably, Conker's Bad Fur Day and Diddy Kong Racing, the latter of which the game's composer Graeme Norgate either forgot that DKR isn't on Switch or accidentally revealed something (thanks for the tip, OtterXPT!). But surely, given the glut of Donkey Kong-related releases and celebrations, Donkey Kong 64 makes the most sense?

We think this is a pretty obvious question to ask, readers, but we want to ask it anyway — do you want to see Donkey Kong 64 on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack? More importantly, do you think we'll get it this month, or will it be a 2025 drop?

Vote in our polls below to let us know what you think about Donkey Kong 64, and go bananas in the comments.

