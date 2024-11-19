Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 785k

If you've been a part of the Nintendo gaming community for a while, then chances are you're well acquainted with 'DK Rap', the charming introductory theme tune seen in 1999's Donkey Kong 64. It's gained significant notoriety and love over the years, though many fans do concede that the song isn't actually that good.

Well, it's good now, folks. Almost 25 years after its debut, DK Rap has been remade, courtesy of original composer Grant Kirkhope and rapper Substantial, bringing it fully up to date, albeit with one eye firmly on the past. Indeed, one commenter on the YouTube video said it had been given the '3rd Strike' treatment, and we have to agree with this assessment.

THE DK RAP IS BACK!!!! I've been dying to share with this with you all, Substantial did an amazing job bringing the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks up to date, a bit of guitar from me too! O-KAY!!!!!! youtu.be/V1zpE20K4Wk art by @kevbayliss.bsky.social — Grant Kirkhope (@grantkirkhope.bsky.social) 2024-11-15T18:00:46.322Z

Kirkhope calls the DK Rap "the worst rap track in the history of rap tracks", but we have to say that this new rendition improves significantly on the original. Boasting new lyrics and a funky guitar backing track, it would do quite nicely in an updated 3D DK game from Nintendo. Heh, we can wish.

Speaking of Donkey Kong, the original Donkey Kong Country just recently turned 30 years old, while Nintendo has officially unveiled the Donkey Kong expansion over at Super Nintendo World in Japan. The livestream even featured the legendary game creator Shigeru Miyamoto giving DK a big cuddle. Aw.