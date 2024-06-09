News Nintendo Expands Switch Online's Game Boy Library With Five More Classics Mega Man's Game Boy series slides onto NSO

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Okay, so North America's version isn't great, we'll be honest. At least in our opinion. It showcases Mega Man front and centre, but he just looks a little... off, don't you think? Granted, it's not as egregious as the original NES art work, but it ain't far off. Still, it has its charms... we think.

Europe

Europe's variant is much better, with Mega Man looking a lot more familiar. It's a neat little action shot and you've got some nice effects going on to indicate movement, but we must admit, we're not keen on the logo for this one. It's very 'Microsoft WordArt'.

Japan

Japan's version changes the name to Rockman World which, okay, that's fine, but the artwork itself is very cool. We've got several characters featured here, including Mega Man himself, and the use of colour is just lovely. It's taking advantage of the more elongated box design and we dig it. Nice.

Which region got the best Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge box art? North America Europe Japan Which region got the best Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge box art? (159 votes) North America 1 % Europe 31 % Japan 68 %

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.