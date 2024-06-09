Mega Man 1
Image: Nintendo Life

It's that time again, folks - yes, Box Art Brawl is back!

In last week's battle, we looked at Dragon Quest III for the NES, pitting North America against Japan. As we'd expected, the Japanese variant, featuring gorgeous artwork from the late Akira Toriyama, won hands down, pulling in 73% of the vote. Gosh, the North American design is nice though, right?

This week, with the announcement of five Mega Man games from the Game Boy coming to Nintendo Switch Online, we thought we check out the inaugural entry, Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge. Released in 1991, it was the first Mega Man game to be outsourced from Capcom and was developed by Minakuchi Engineering. It was well-received and folks generally thought it was a strong take on the earlier NES games.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube768k
Watch on YouTube

We've got a proper three-way brawl this week, so let's get cracking!

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

Mega Man 2
Image: Capcom

Okay, so North America's version isn't great, we'll be honest. At least in our opinion. It showcases Mega Man front and centre, but he just looks a little... off, don't you think? Granted, it's not as egregious as the original NES art work, but it ain't far off. Still, it has its charms... we think.

Europe

Mega Man 3
Image: Capcom

Europe's variant is much better, with Mega Man looking a lot more familiar. It's a neat little action shot and you've got some nice effects going on to indicate movement, but we must admit, we're not keen on the logo for this one. It's very 'Microsoft WordArt'.

Japan

Mega Man 4
Image: Capcom

Japan's version changes the name to Rockman World which, okay, that's fine, but the artwork itself is very cool. We've got several characters featured here, including Mega Man himself, and the use of colour is just lovely. It's taking advantage of the more elongated box design and we dig it. Nice.

Which region got the best Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge box art?

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.