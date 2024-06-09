It's that time again, folks - yes, Box Art Brawl is back!
In last week's battle, we looked at Dragon Quest III for the NES, pitting North America against Japan. As we'd expected, the Japanese variant, featuring gorgeous artwork from the late Akira Toriyama, won hands down, pulling in 73% of the vote. Gosh, the North American design is nice though, right?
This week, with the announcement of five Mega Man games from the Game Boy coming to Nintendo Switch Online, we thought we check out the inaugural entry, Mega Man: Dr. Wily's Revenge. Released in 1991, it was the first Mega Man game to be outsourced from Capcom and was developed by Minakuchi Engineering. It was well-received and folks generally thought it was a strong take on the earlier NES games.
We've got a proper three-way brawl this week, so let's get cracking!