It has been such a busy few weeks in the world of Nintendo that when asked, "How long has Nintendo Today! been out for?", our answers could range anywhere from three days to three years.
In truth, the daily news app launched one month ago today, on 27th March 2025. That means we've had a full 31 days to see the calendar in action, set our theme (this writer chose Pikmin on day one and hasn't looked back) and check out the daily updates. The question is, has the novelty worn off for you yet? Was it even there to begin with?
We'll give it to Nintendo, the app kicked off with a biggie. On its first full day, Nintendo Today exclusively revealed the March 2027 release date for the live-action Zelda movie. Boom. There we all were, assuming that the app would be nothing more than pictures of character sprites and 3D models, but no, Nintendo had a bombshell right off the bat as if to say, "You want megatons? We've got megatons."
The Zelda drop was a solid way to convince us that real news would be distributed this way, and we should all probably turn on notifications and get that iOS widget up and running because surely there would be more where that release date came from. Right?
Weeeeell, in the days since we've got a new render of the Switch 2 and the 'C' Button — that was neat — and... uhh... some new concept art? Okay, there have also been a bunch of rotating unit models, some of the easiest silhouette quizzes we've ever laid eyes on, and a bunch of reposts for cool Nintendo projects that not enough people have seen (like those delightful Pikmin shorts). But when it comes to real, meaty, noteworthy news, the app has been pretty dry.
That said, it is still a fresh project and Nintendo has kept the newbies rolling in on a daily basis, as promised. The hope of something big has left us opening the app each morning (every day is Christmas Eve, and all that), but we wouldn't call it an 'essential download' just yet. Until Nintendo exclusively reveals Super Mario Odyssey 2 through it 30 seconds after this goes live.
Are you in the same boat? Are you still tuning into Nintendo Today's daily news drops? Or have you already pressed 'Delete'? You can fill out the following poll to let us know.
What do you make of Nintendo Today! after one month of activity? Let us know in the comments.
browsing through youtube is how I get my news
...tf is Nintendo Today???
I....forgot it even existed.
Maybe I'll...what were we talking about again?
Been enjoying the live orchestral videos and concept art, mostly. The Pikmin comic strips are fun, too. I think if you temper your expectations, it's just a nice daily dose of Nintendo charm.
I keep forgetting it's there. Most of my news is via the browser. Even on the phone, I'll sway towards news sites, as opposed to news apps.
Every day just to see what’s new. I was never that excited.
@speed_loafer Same, I've loved all of the orchestrated music and some artwork on the side.
3D views of the HDMI cable and wheels on the other hand was a little bit underwhelming to say the least. I actually wondered if they didn't let some sort of AI run the app for them XD
I usually open it just to see the new animation, but I rarely spend more than a few seconds in it. The feed is pretty underwhelming and I rarely click on anything now. I have a feeling I’ll forget about the app entirely in another month or two, but who knows
I follow their X and Youtube and visit here daily. I feel that does it for me just fine without the need it.
Like I need another app on my device to drain the battery. I see Nintendo news via the Switch and Youtube.
I use Nintendolife, Youtube, play-asia to get information about Nintendo games.
I checked it yesterday and then remembered why I don't check it very often.
I open it now and then to see what's on it but it's never massively exciting. There's some nice artwork but it would be more useful if there was a better archive of that stuff rather than having to scroll back through the days. Having said that, they did recently treat us to a 3D view of the Switch 2 HDMI cable and a video of Donkey Kong pulling funny faces, and it's hard to imagine what more we could want than that.
I don't even have a smartphone so I don't use it. I just use nintendolife.
Never bothered downloading it. Just seems pointless because any information actually worth hearing will be made available elsewhere immediately.
I've downloaded it, but barely touched it - the issue is that I don't use my phone much in the first place, if Nintendo Today, Nintendo Music etc. were also on PC and/or Switch 1 (and 2 when it comes out) I'd use them most days if not even daily!
Where's the option for "What's Nintendo Today?" Never heard of it.
I use it every single day. I've already gone through the entire Fire Emblem history, which was shocking to see because Nintendo talked about all the Japanese only games. All translated and localized for my country.
Now please actually translate and let us buy all these games Nintendo. You clearly know they exist.
Do I care much about it? Not really. Does my kid ask me to open it every morning to see what's new? Absolutely. So there you go: I think the fundamental misconception with it is that it's not even meant to be an informational app for those of us that get our news from elsewhere. It's for kids to get a daily jolt of Nintendo endorphins, and some of the stuff on it really is cute!
I sync my Alarmo and Nintendo Today themes. I am committed to the ecosystem!
It’s dead on, I open it most days, I like to see what the Pikmin are doing when the reveal the date for the day, have a little scroll, and that’s about it. Nothing earth shattering so far but pretty cute and fun.
Every day because it's better than reading useless commentary 90% of the time.
It feels funny to say that but: I think the app is too unobtrusive! I mean, this is one app that you actively download because you want the hype and advertising. But there's hardly anything coming through. I have all notifications turned on, but it might still be some setting I'm unaware of.
I check it quite regularly in case I miss something breaking.
Surprised I use it daily. The MKW screenshots and NSO GCN clips are just too fun.
Every day, but after the Switch 2 is released it will seem a bit pointless, because the 360 degree images of the console and accessories are the only thing I've really liked. Oh and the Donkey Kong faces were good
Honestly? More often than I was expecting. I think it helps that they're showing things that they haven't revealed elsewhere, like the Smash Bros. Dojo. For example, yesterday they had a DK Bananza video and the BG music was an arrangement of Rambi's theme from DK64. And that's just pretty neat.
It's a small thing to be sure, but it's keeping me interested in the game. Means the app is doing its job.
I watched it "today"
Maybe once or twice a week.
I don't want a separate app for Nintendo news, I just check a feed on Bluesky.
Nintendo is a way of life
Nintendolife
I certainly haven’t been checking it on the regular. Not sure how big Nintendo’s footprint will be if they decouple from established social media platforms. Equally, I don’t blame them if they want to gradually pivot from Elon Musk’s flaming Hindenburg of a site.
Does it give anyone notifications? I selected yes but it never pings me. If it pinged me every day I would look - it’s one of the only apps I would actually like notifications for…
@NintendoWife ah we have the same issue! SEND ME NOTIFICATIONS PLEASE
I use Nintendo Today and was checking it daily at first. Now since the novelty has worn off, it's every few days or so. I check here more than the app on my phone.
I enjoy a lot of the content, even if a lot of it isn't anything groundbreaking.
Oh, right. That's on my phone, ig..
It doesn’t work on my phone :/ I would use it maybe a couple times a week though perhaps? If I could.
It is an okay app, I like how Yunobo is one of the featured characters. I typically check it at least once a day
I think I forgot about this app five minutes after I read the story announcing its existence.
I use it daily but I wouldn't say I've been enjoying it a bunch. Has a bit of a Play Nintendo vibe to it. Not much actual news is shared. I like the calendar but I don't like how you have to turn on notifications manually for each event. Like when they update NSO games and Nintendo Music, those events are rarely shared in advance, so I don't know about the new content until I check Twitter and here. Kind of defeats the purpose.
I go on Nintendo Today daily, feeding my long-gone void that Quibi used to fill, of daily content to look at while cooking breakfast.
The content is alot of tidbits I’ve seen elsewhere. I do like getting the Splatoon idol bits and admiring extended details their models were given. Also, they’re going through the history of Fire Emblem now, which is alot of stuff that flew right passed me.
The Calandar stuff has been pretty useful so far. I’ve set notifications on for Developer Spotlights and Splatoon 3 events, but I wish I could set my own events on the calandar.
Not super interesting, and the calendar widget never updated past the second day, so deleted it on like Day 3.
My phone is too old to run it and I can’t afford a new one because I have preordered the Switch2.
I set up the little widget and I use it more. It'll be interesting to see how it evolves post S2 release.
