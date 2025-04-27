It has been such a busy few weeks in the world of Nintendo that when asked, "How long has Nintendo Today! been out for?", our answers could range anywhere from three days to three years.

In truth, the daily news app launched one month ago today, on 27th March 2025. That means we've had a full 31 days to see the calendar in action, set our theme (this writer chose Pikmin on day one and hasn't looked back) and check out the daily updates. The question is, has the novelty worn off for you yet? Was it even there to begin with?

We'll give it to Nintendo, the app kicked off with a biggie. On its first full day, Nintendo Today exclusively revealed the March 2027 release date for the live-action Zelda movie. Boom. There we all were, assuming that the app would be nothing more than pictures of character sprites and 3D models, but no, Nintendo had a bombshell right off the bat as if to say, "You want megatons? We've got megatons."

The Zelda drop was a solid way to convince us that real news would be distributed this way, and we should all probably turn on notifications and get that iOS widget up and running because surely there would be more where that release date came from. Right?

Weeeeell, in the days since we've got a new render of the Switch 2 and the 'C' Button — that was neat — and... uhh... some new concept art? Okay, there have also been a bunch of rotating unit models, some of the easiest silhouette quizzes we've ever laid eyes on, and a bunch of reposts for cool Nintendo projects that not enough people have seen (like those delightful Pikmin shorts). But when it comes to real, meaty, noteworthy news, the app has been pretty dry.

That said, it is still a fresh project and Nintendo has kept the newbies rolling in on a daily basis, as promised. The hope of something big has left us opening the app each morning (every day is Christmas Eve, and all that), but we wouldn't call it an 'essential download' just yet. Until Nintendo exclusively reveals Super Mario Odyssey 2 through it 30 seconds after this goes live.

Are you in the same boat? Are you still tuning into Nintendo Today's daily news drops? Or have you already pressed 'Delete'? You can fill out the following poll to let us know.

How often do you use Nintendo Today? Every day Most days Eh, whenever I remember Maybe once a week? I haven't touched it for a while, but it's still downloaded I deleted it Sorry, I never downloaded in the first place How often do you use Nintendo Today? (932 votes) Every day 18 % Most days 12 % Eh, whenever I remember 15 % Maybe once a week? 7 % I haven't touched it for a while, but it's still downloaded 22 % I deleted it 5 % Sorry, I never downloaded in the first place 22 %

What do you make of Nintendo Today! after one month of activity? Let us know in the comments.