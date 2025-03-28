Nintendo has announced the release date of its in-production live-action Legend of Zelda movie: the film will be released on 26th March 2027.

The firm made the announcement via its new app Nintendo Today!, released yesterday following its reveal in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct.

Clicking the news item in the app opens a 25-second teaser featuring the logo appearing over a Triforce and the release date fading up accompanied by Koji Kondo's iconic 8-bit theme:

The live-action film of The Legend of Zelda will be released worldwide on 26 March 2027

The movie was first announced in November 2023 and is being produced in partnership with Sony Motion Pictures Group, with Wes Ball (The Maze Runner, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) directing.

Tom Rothman from Sony has said that the project is motivated by Shigeru Miyamoto's "strong vision" for the series, and Ball has spoken a number of times, promising an "ambitious" film and saying he believes "fans are gonna be happy" with the adaptation.

No casting announcements have been made yet, although we've got our own ideas.

Now, let's watch the Nintendo Today app shoot to the very top of the mobile download charts! Well played, Shigsy.