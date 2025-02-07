Wii U Miiverse screen
It probably says something about the system that the question 'y cant metroid crawl?' is one of the most memorable nostalgia nuggets from the Wii U era.

Don't get me wrong - while the initial messaging was poor, the GamePad's killer apps never really arrived, and the system itself was slow and bulky, I still loved my Wii U. But with Nintendo spending the last eight years picking at its carcass and making its greatest hits accessible on 150 million more consoles, many memories made by the Wii U's faithful few are now muddled with the shinier 'Deluxe' versions.

Thinking back on Wii U-exclusive recollections, it's Nintendo Land, Affordable Space Adventures, maybe ZombiU, the first (better) Super Mario Maker, and Miiverse that stick in the mind. And if you had to sum up the latter in one pic, it might be this one:

y cant metroid crawl?
A platform for the big questions

Ahhh. You feel that? That's your nostalgia gland spurting. In fact, as Wii U approaches the last-last-gen threshold, I've noticed a general uptick in interest and affection - and that's great! It was a fun machine with brilliant games and interesting ideas, especially Miiverse. Simpler times, eh? Better times, even...

Hang on, I'll stop you there. As the world disintegrates and our news feeds make us long for The Good Ol' Days™, it's easy to pine for the quaintness and charm of Nintendo's social media experiment. The fun little Miis congregating around games on your plaza! The cute screenshots and innocence of the posts! The cool white and bright green look and the incredible artwork! Even the 'bad' posts were fun, right?

Erm, no. Maybe the past decade has numbed us to it, but despite the charm, Miiverse was an undeniably clunky platform; a walled garden filled with horrid takes and a confusing mix of naive Nintendo fans, seasoned trolls, and kids dashing thoughts off without a second one.

There have been rumours suggesting Nintendo wants to get social again with a new platform. It's been suggested that the mysterious 'C' button could link out to some new social hub, but wild talk of a TikTok-style platform called 'Vidmiio' has always had our collective eyebrows brushing the ceiling here at NL. Are we not social enough already? Do people not remember what happened the last time? You think Nintendo wants that again!?

Hot Pikachu Miiverse
While watching some old videos on the topic, I came across the lovely Alex-from-Nintendo-Life discussing Miiverse on the cusp of its demise. Though he highlighted its community of artists as a particular highlight, he generally didn't get much out of the platform beyond that. Asking around the NL office for Miiverse thoughts, beyond a wistful, faraway look, the service doesn't factor massively into our memories.

"I genuinely don’t think I ever used it," came one response. "Useless, but charming," was another, referring to Wii's fun lineup of 'channels' in the same breath. "Wii Weather Channel was the bomb." Indeed it was, but in 2025 it's not something we're gagging to see make a return on Switch, and Miiverse falls into the same category.

Maybe we were all a bit too old for it. Perhaps that walled garden was a safe space for a younger generation to express themselves, interacting and exploring a platform that, though policed by Nintendo, still managed to surprise and shock on occasion.

Here's a reminder of Miiverse's look and feel that Alex whipped up... nine years ago? Hello there, old people!

Would Miiverse have shut down if Wii U had been a blistering success? It was on 3DS too, remember, so it's not just a case of Wii U underperforming. Miiverse was also tied into the old Nintendo Network ID system, but that could have been funnelled into the current Nintendo Account setup with some effort. The fact is, though, that it simply wasn't worth pursuing from Nintendo's perspective.

Looking back, the vague, wishy-washy goal for the service — and the stated reason it shut down — doesn't give us a huge amount to go on:

We started the Miiverse service in 2012 along with the launch of the Wii U system because we wanted to provide a space where users could share their feelings about games with each other. Thanks to users' support throughout the years, we think we were able to achieve that goal. We decided to end the service at this time because, among other reasons, many users are shifting to social networking services.

The mainstream social shift to Twitter and other sites in the mid-2010s was definitely a factor, although "among other reasons" is doing a lot of heavy lifting in that sentence.

Moderation apparently caught Nintendo off guard (see also Swapnote) and having dipped its its toe in the social pool, the platform holder soon realised it just wasn't worth the intense effort required to keep things family-friendly, something that's critical to its brand. By 2017 there were loads of places to "share feelings about games" - places where Nintendo didn't have to remove the constant D pics.

If Wii U had enjoyed Wii or Switch levels of success, I still don't think Miiverse would have survived any longer than it did. Ironically, Wii U's reduced audience was a blessing in disguise for this social experiment. Can you imagine the hours and resources that moderating the posts of 100 million+ users would have sucked up?

Nintendo 3DS StreetPass
When people lament Miiverse's demise, I see it more as a desire to recapture the innocence and novelty of Nintendo's off-the-wall social approach in a world where cynicism can feel like the only tool you've got against the downright terrifying doomscroll. These days it's hard to see anything but two choices: stick your head in the sand, blanking and blocking anything negative in the name of self-preservation (and at the risk of appearing frivolous or ignorant); alternatively, get involved in the daily discourse, which inevitably devolves into knee-jerk snark, ill-informed takes, accusations and awfulness. No wonder people are longing for the Nintendo difference!

Of the things sacrificed in the move to Switch, it's StreetPass that we really want brought back - a feature that encouraged interaction, cooperation, and getting out of the house with video games in your pocket. StreetPass reinforced the Nintendo difference in such positive ways. But while we can look back on the olden times with a nostalgic tear and enjoy memories of memes so viral that even Nintendo referenced them, Miiverse is best left in the past.

Looking through old videos as I wrote this up, I came across the top comment on Alex's video below. @gavin2601 (a well-designated individual, for sure, but not me) summed it up perfectly as something to be remembered and learned from... but not repeated.

"Miiverse was the most beautiful mistake Nintendo has ever made."

