Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been out for less than a month on the Switch and it seems we've already got our first major tournament scandal. While glitches aren't actually allowed in this game, it seems a player has used one to top the ladder in the 'World Championships' Donkey Kong competition.

The individual with the best run for 'Donkey Kong Barrel Roll' (with an 'S' rank and time of 00:15:68) has used the "invisible ladder glitch" to set this leaderboard time. We've reviewed the replay in the game and can confirm it's the winning run.

There's already a lot of conversation online about this, with one theory suggesting the glitch is within the boundaries of the game compared to certain other glitches, which aren't permitted. Players have supposedly had mixed results attempting to recreate the invisible ladder glitch in this new Switch release, and others claim they've successfully replicated it.

You can see this winning run in the video post below (courtesy of 'MetroidMike64' on X):

#NintendoWorldChampionships pic.twitter.com/3nISq7Ykdo The results are in! Watching the video replay of the world championship run in the “Barrel Roll” Donkey Kong challenge. The winner glitched using invisible ladders to win. 🤦🏻‍♂️ #NWC July 30, 2024

So, if you were miles away from this record time and couldn't work out how someone possibly achieved this run, it was done using the invisible ladder glitch. If this is linked directly to Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, hopefully, Nintendo can roll out a future game update to prevent it from happening again.