As we head into the last three months of 2025, Nintendo and co. are lining up some big names for the holiday season.

The Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4 may have been delayed, but Pokémon Legends: Z-A lands in mid-October, followed by Hyrule Warriors and Kirby Air Riders in November - and we wouldn't be surprised if a shadow-drop or two snuck in. Elden Ring has to launch sometime, right?

Below, we've highlighted the most exciting Switch 2 (and 1) games coming in the next two months - the ones that have been announced at the time of writing, anyhow. You'll find more great games beneath our top picks, as well as a bunch of Switch (2) accessories.

New Switch 1 & 2 Games for October & November 2025

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 - 2nd October (Switch)

Kicking off the month with a pair of winners, we've been waiting a long time to play the second game on Switch.

Travel the stars with Mario in enhanced versions of these beloved adventures—coming soon to the Nintendo Switch system! Also playable with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2.

Yooka-Replaylee - 9th October (Switch 2)

Tidying up 2017's Yooka-Laylee with some new-gen spit-polish, Playtonic is looking to unlock the true potential of the original by expanding and honing the worlds with new puzzles, new minigames, and a new way to play this homage to the fondly remembered collectathon platformers from the '90s.

New remixed challenges and old favourites await as you embark to explore the huge, beautiful open worlds as the lovable buddy-duo Yooka (the green one) and Laylee (the purple one) once more, all while backed by a beautiful orchestral soundtrack. Did we mention there is a map now? A shiny new currency? And tons of customisation options? The favourite buddy duo has never moved, looked, or sounded better!

Pokémon Legends Z-A - 16th October

If any game here needs no introduction, it's the next Pokémon. So let's not waste time, then.

Remember, there are both Switch 1 and Switch 2 versions of this!

Welcome to Lumiose City, where skilled Trainers participate in the Z-A Royale, a tournament where you’ll rank up via unique new Pokémon battles that happen in real time and can feature Mega Evolutions!

Persona 3 Reload - 23rd October (Switch 2 - Game-Key Card)

Heads-up: this is a Game-Key Card, so move right along if they're not your bag.

This remake debuted on other consoles last year, but it's coming to Switch 2 soon and we're very excited to be able to play it on the go.

Enter the Dark Hour where the line between the ordinary and supernatural blur. Immerse yourself in a story of life and death with all new scenes, character interactions, and additional voiceover.

During the day, spend time with various activities from exploring Port Island to forging genuine bonds with unforgettable characters as you shape your journey with every interaction. Then, at night when the Dark Hour strikes, battle your way through the mysterious tower of Tartarus and take down otherworldly Shadows. Dive into a world brought to life with cutting-edge graphics, sleek UI, quality-of-life updates, and an unforgettable soundtrack.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 30th October (Switch 1 & 2)

We've had DQ3, and now we're going backwards, with 1 & 2 getting the HD-2D treatment just before Halloween.

Important note: The Switch 2 version is a Game-Key Card.

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake is a stunning reimagining of the first two legendary adventures in the Erdrick trilogy, brought together in one package. (Players can play either DRAGON QUEST I or II whenever they want by selecting their preferred title on the game's start screen.)

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment - 6th November (Switch 2)

This Tears of the Kingdom-flavoured Musou from Koei Tecmo brings Zelda and her Hyrule cohorts back in a canonical tale that involves whupping countless waves of Ganon's grunts.

We enjoyed Age of Calamity on Switch 1 and we're eager to see how this one benefits from Switch 2's extra power - especially with the local GameShare option this time around.

Fight alongside new and familiar heroes to defend Hyrule from the Demon King. Princess Zelda is not alone in this war! Join Mineru, the Sages, and even some brand-new heroes in battles against Ganondorf’s forces. Combine powerful Zonai Devices with your heroes’ signature abilities to take down powerful bosses and their legions of minions.

Kirby Air Riders - 20th November (Switch 2)

Kirby returns in this sequel to the 2003 GameCube racer Kirby Air Ride. We've had a dedicated Direct which went into (too much?) detail on this one, and there's another coming at some point before launch.

Pick your rider, pick your machine, and mount up for competition! Take on your rivals in frantic arena battles or fast-paced races on the ground and in the air. Use the Boost Charge button to brake and control your turns as your machine automatically fights for top speed. Fill your Boost Charge Gauge as you drift around the bend and release it to trigger an explosive dash!

Hades 2 - 20th November (Switch 1 & 2)

This one launched digitally in September, but if you've managed to resist it thus far, the Switch 2 physical version (also playable on Switch 1) drops on the same day as Kirby. Check out our review below for the full rundown.