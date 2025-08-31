We're dreaming of crisp leaves, hot chocolate, and video games by the fire right now. Autumn approaches, but we have one more summer month to look back on in this edition of eShop Selects!

August has been a bountiful one, with an Indie World dropping some surprise hits and announcements. So there's been plenty to chew on alongside a couple of Nintendo highlights.

Before we dive in, let's remind you of the rules: Nintendo Life writers and contributors vote for their top three eShop exclusives for the month, from a list of games that we've reviewed. Afterwards, those games are scored (1 getting the most points, 3 the least) and tallied to determine the top three for the month.

We've got a lot to get through, so let's not dilly-dally any longer.