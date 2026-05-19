LEGO is now releasing Pokémon sets and a new one has reportedly been leaked ahead of the official announcement.

According to now-removed listings on multiple web stores including Amazon, a Lego version of Arcanine from the original Pokédex is on the way. According to the box art, it will contain 1190 pieces, and reports suggest it will be priced at $109.99 USD and be released in August 2026.

Here's a look via the Legoleak subreddit:

The existing Pokémon Lego sets released so far include Eevee, Pikachu and Poké Ball & Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise. There have also been some gift set relases including the Kanto Region Badge Collection and the Mini Pokémon Center.

This follows the news last week that Lego will soon be retiring its first Legend of Zelda set. It will also be discontinuing some other Nintendo sets.