A listing for Pokémon Winds and Waves has gone live on Amazon Germany, with the retailer pinning a €79.99 price tag on pre-orders.

Scheduled for release in "2027", this pair of Switch 2 exclusives has the standard "31st Dec 2027" placeholder date when the exact launch date is unknown, but it's the cost which has Pocket Monster fans talking, with some suggesting that this might translate to $80 in the US.

However, looking at other pricing in the region compared to the US, that seems unlikely at the moment.

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While $80 for Mario Kart World (£74.99 in the UK) upset many when the Switch 2 launched back in June last year, only a handful of other first-party games have hit that mark, including the Switch 2 Editions of Mario Party Jamboree and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (both £66.99 in the UK). And starting with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Nintendo of America has made the digital eShop version cheaper than the physical for the first time in the US. The upcoming Star Fox remake is $59.99 physical in the US versus €59.99 in Europe (and £49.99 in the UK).

While it's entirely possible that the next generation of mainline Pokémon games could retail at the higher price point — especially given the economy right now — there's no evidence to gather from this particular listing that this will be the case.

As highlighted by Joe "Serebii" Merrick, paying €79.99 for first-party Switch 2 games is nothing new for gamers in the Eurozone. In fact, Mario Kart World is €89.99 physical at full RRP (the digital is €80). Beyond Mario Kart, most of the big first-party releases (Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Pokopia, the Zelda NS2 Editions) are €80 in Europe, so this is business as usual.

Notably, however, Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launched at €69.99, so this could mark an increase for the mainline Pokémon series.



Nintendo announced earlier in May that it will be raising Switch 2 console prices globally in September, with the US cost jumping $50 to $499.99 and an extra €30 bringing Switch 2 to €499.99 in Europe.

Let us know below if you expect an MSRP bump for Winds & Waves over Z-A.