Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition got a surprise release on the Nintendo eShop last year, and since then, Aspyr has been releasing updates to improve the experience in all sorts of ways.

In a new update this week, it has rolled out the TressFX update for the Switch 2 version of the game. The technology is designed to simulate and render high-quality and realistic hair and fur. Here's the official announcement from the Aspyr support page:

"We're happy to share that we've added TressFX to Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition today! Out now on Nintendo Switch 2."

Aspyr has also shared its own description and video, showing Lara "with" and "without" TressFX technology:

"She might get muddy stealthing around Yamatai but I'll be damned if our girl doesn't always have a good hair day"

You can find out more about Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition in our full review here on Nintendo Life. We thought this port was a great time, awarding the Switch 2 version 8 out of 10 stars.