Tomb Raider
Image: Apsyr

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition got a surprise release on the Nintendo eShop last year, and since then, Aspyr has been releasing updates to improve the experience in all sorts of ways.

In a new update this week, it has rolled out the TressFX update for the Switch 2 version of the game. The technology is designed to simulate and render high-quality and realistic hair and fur. Here's the official announcement from the Aspyr support page:

"We're happy to share that we've added TressFX to Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition today! Out now on Nintendo Switch 2."

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

Aspyr has also shared its own description and video, showing Lara "with" and "without" TressFX technology:

"She might get muddy stealthing around Yamatai but I'll be damned if our girl doesn't always have a good hair day"

You can find out more about Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition in our full review here on Nintendo Life. We thought this port was a great time, awarding the Switch 2 version 8 out of 10 stars.

Will you be checking out this new update for Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition on Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

[source support.aspyr.com]