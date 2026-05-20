Video LEGO Batman: Legacy Of The Dark Knight 'Official Heroes & Villains Trailer' Switch 2 release date to be announced "soon"

Gaming Bible (10/10) - LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is impossible to put down. It manages to imbue the intensity of Gotham with just the right level of whimsy and humour. The game’s perfectly crafted open-world and varied mission design don’t simply make it a blast to play; it also makes the game a very good value for money, and that goes a long way these days. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight deserves to stand proud as one of the best games of 2026 and within LEGO and Batman’s history. Gaming Bolt (9/10) - There’s no shortage of things to love about Legacy of the Dark Knight. It’s an excellent Batman game that has everything in place to keep fans satisfied while we wait for our next big AAA Dark Knight adventure, a solid (yet simplified) take on the beloved Arkham formula, and of course, yet another charming, amusing, and addictive LEGO adventure by TT Games. LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight might not be the Batman game we deserve, but it’s the one we need.



Game Informer (8.75/10) - I am utterly delighted by Legacy of the Dark Knight. Its story is charming and effective, its combat is engaging, and its open world is top-notch. It's a no-holds-barred approach to the revered character, and though there are spots where the execution could have been better, TT Games included everything I could have asked for in one wholly entertaining package. The Dark Knight has a storied legacy, and this adventure does it justice.



Push Square (8/10) - A referential and joyful deep dive into the world of Batman, the latest LEGO effort from TT Games is elite brick gaming. Legacy of the Dark Knight just wants to be an enjoyable time, and it refuses to falter from that commitment. This new LEGO Batman will be some of the best fun you have all year.

IGN (8/10) - Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a lovingly made, often hilarious take on both Batman’s movie and video game history alike. It remixes classic moments from almost every film, with deeper cuts from the Caped Crusader’s comic book beginnings, too. A largely successful attempt at sophisticating Lego combat that suffers a bit from repetitive, one-note encounter design, combined with a good mixture of puzzles, powers its homage-laden levels. But its open-world Gotham is where it truly comes to life, generously packing its gothic surroundings with hundreds of collectibles and pockets of opportunity. It might not tell a story that will sit alongside Batman’s best overall, but it delivers a fantastic plastic parody of his greatest hits. VGC (4/5) - Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is a love letter to not just Batman, but the history of Batman media. While it's a very easy game, that doesn't take the shine off of an experience that left me smiling constantly. Rocksteady's legacy is given the recognition it deserves, and proves there's still a huge demand for the Arkhamverse to rise again.



Checkpoint Gaming (7/10) - Legacy of the Dark Knight tries to honour many legacies at once, and struggles to serve them all effectively. A familiar but fun LEGO game, a functional and simplified continuation of the Batman: Arkham series’ mechanics and an unambitious and only intermittently funny Batman story all sit alongside one another in a final build of a game that will still be enjoyed by many, but is never quite the sum of its bricks and will unlikely have much of a legacy of its own.

Not bad then, right? Pretty good, in fact! Our worst fear is that the Switch 2 version performs like garbage and its Metacritic comes out at like 60, rather than the 84 it's currently sitting at on the PS5.

Take your time then, TT Games. Not too much, mind. We want it.