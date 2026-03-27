Since its somewhat rocky release on Switch back in 2022, Disney Dreamlight Valley has redeemed itself through several updates and a plethora of DLCs which can make any Disney fan happy. You see, I originally played the game on the Xbox One during early access, when the game used to be free-to-play but full of performance issues.
When Gameloft later announced that they'd be charging for the game (unsurprising in my opinion) and with the reports of poor optimisation even on the Switch, I knew it would be extremely unlikely I’d ever pick up the game again. However, after news on the Switch 2 upgrade and a momentary bout of sickness, I decided to give it another crack in hopes that it would change my mind.
For those unfamiliar with Disney Dreamlight Valley, you play as The Ruler who seemingly just appears in Dreamlight Valley, a dark and dreary village and once a magical place filled with familiar Disney characters but now succumbed to The Forgetting, which, as the name suggests, caused everyone to forget and disappear. With some help from Merlin and other Disney friends, you must restore the valley and uncover the mystery of The Forgetting.
If you're looking for a broader overview, you can check out our launch review, which covers the basics as they were in 2022. Otherwise, the gameplay is your bog-standard life sim with decorating, farming, and social elements which can easily be mistaken as a Disney-skinned Animal Crossing. However, I’ve always felt there’s something more magical about Dreamlight Valley sparkling beneath the surface.