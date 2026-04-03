In many ways, the gaming landscape was radically different in 2010, and one difference was a relative lack of indie releases.
Nowadays, it’s not uncommon for games like Balatro or Hollow Knight: Silksong to have equal sales, attention, and excitement behind them as major AAA releases, and it can be easy to forget that such success stories were once largely unheard of. Super Meat Boy was one of the first games to contribute to the change in that narrative, showcasing the massive success that can come from a small team executing well on unique gameplay ideas and blazing a trail that’s been followed by countless indie teams in the years since.
However, Super Meat Boy never really got a proper sequel. The End Is Nigh acted as a sort of spiritual successor and Super Meat Boy Forever was a sidestep with its auto-running shenanigans; it wasn’t until now that Team Meat (and Sluggerfly) really took a big swing at trying something that pushes the series forward. It’s not perfect, but Super Meat Boy 3D feels like a true sequel to the original 2D release, building upon many of its ideas while also pulling off the unenviable task of trying to make it all work in 3D space.
It carries over the same ‘tough but fair’ gameplay of the original, presenting players with a rapid-fire series of insanely tough platforming gauntlets where mistakes are immediately punished by sending the player back to the start of the level. Ordinarily, the lack of checkpoints and the uncompromising difficulty would quickly lead to frustration, but that’s smartly sidestepped through the short length of levels and the speed of resets. You barely have time to register your failure before you’re already starting your next run, and it’s only another couple of seconds before you’re back at the spot where you initially got hung up.
Through these speedy retries, each level becomes this almost meditative practice where you rapidly learn from your mistakes and improve your times as you hone your route and deftly bound between obstacles. The game design speaks for itself here and it’s very impressive in how well it manages player frustration, doling out just enough satisfaction from new successes to make it feel worthwhile pushing through the desire to ragequit.
And when levels are only about 20 seconds long apiece, it’s easy to convince yourself to throw yourself back in. I especially liked how they carried over a feature of the original Super Meat Boy where you’re greeted with a cool replay at the end of each stage showing ghost data of all your previous failed attempts, watching them all die off as the winning Meat Boy pulls ahead of the pack. What a way to concretely showcase your growing skill!
Beating a stage is itself a big accomplishment, but there are further mastery challenges to engage in if you wish. Every stage contains a bandage somewhere, often placed in an especially out of reach or hidden place, and these are used to unlock more characters.
Additionally, each stage has an 'A+' rank that challenges you to finish it within a certain time limit. If you can do so, you’ll unlock a much harder Dark World variant of the level which also has an 'A+' time you can go for. Merely beating the game is itself a decent demonstration of skill, but getting 100% completion is something that could potentially take you dozens of hours.
A game like this lives or dies by its controls, and the developers luckily delivered in this regard. Meat Boy feels both responsive and floaty, perfectly matching his 2D counterpart and making it hard to blame any of your hundreds of deaths on loose controls. To account for the additional challenges offered by the extra dimension, Meat Boy also now has an air dash to give a quick burst of speed and to close gaps between walls as you approach them. It takes a bit of getting used to, but the air dash introduces a lot of opportunities for skips where perfect execution can allow you to bypass whole sections of levels.
Yet Meat Boy hasn’t made the leap to 3D totally unscathed. Though the core experience of equally rewarding and punishing gameplay is still here, the level designs can stray too far into unfair territory. Due to the fixed camera angle, it can be tough to accurately judge the depth of a jump, and with how narrow the margins are for failure, this can lead to untimely deaths. Naturally, you get a better feel for things through repetition, but I found that there were many failed attempts where I plummeted to an early death because a wall I was hurtling towards turned out to be just a bit further away than it looked.
Beyond this, the performance is unfortunate. A rage-inducing game such as this demands a stable 60fps, but the actual frame rate falls short of this. Though things are a bit more stable in docked mode, it seems to jump anywhere from the mid 40s to the low 30s, leading to a rather choppy experience. Given the relatively simplistic graphics, it’s tough to see why this game has such a hard time running on the hardware; I was disappointed by the lack of optimisation and hope this is something that’s fixed in the future.
Interestingly, I found that the unforgiving nature of the game covers over the camera and performance issues relatively well. When you’re conditioned to put in dozens of attempts on a challenging platforming gauntlet, it’s tough to pay close attention to the fact a few of those were due to depth perception issues or a sudden frame hitch given how quickly you jump right into the next attempt.
This doesn’t excuse the camera and performance issues, but it feels like they negatively influence your experience less than something with lengthy loads and runbacks. When the whole game is designed around being frustrating, occasional technical frustrations feel more like they’re just 'part of the experience', maybe.
Visually, Super Meat Boy 3D does a nice job of carrying over the colourful, gross, and violent aesthetic of the original game. Whether you’re exploring a dark world, a forest , or a toxic waste dump, each stage has a lot of fun details in the environment that nicely match the kinetic nature of the gameplay. Some biomes make it a little bit tough to make out Meat Boy himself—a red blob swiftly dashing through an environment full of warm, dark colours can sometimes get lost. Even so, I was pleased with the graphical design here, especially for the fun little FMV scenes that play out around boss fights.
The soundtrack matches the intensity of the gameplay and visual design with a metal and rock-based soundtrack. The cacophony of screeching guitars and clanging drums perfectly goes with the buzzsaws and lasers, but I found it interesting how surprisingly chill some tracks sound despite all the action onscreen.
Conclusion
Super Meat Boy 3D may not be quite the same watershed moment for indie gaming as its respected predecessor, but there’s a lot to love about this one and would say that Sluggerfly and Team Meat have largely stuck the landing in the transition to a new dimension.
Tight controls, tough, rewarding gameplay, and lots of replayability all stack up in its favour, even as frame rate and camera issues hold it back from being a flawless successor. If you’re looking for an addictive platformer that’ll push your skills to their absolute limit, I’d give this one a strong recommendation.
Comments 26
Its good but yeah the depth of perception is pretty terrible and has led to many deaths. Maybe if the camera could be moved closer that issue wouldn't be as bad.
Sounds like a fun game to check once/if they improve the performance.
Thanks for the review, fingers crossed they'll further improve it through patches, but glad to hear this game is already pretty good even as is - happy for those going for it (personally, I should give the original Super Meat Boy a try first and foremost before considering this one)!
Is there any examples of a small indie team managing to use Unreal well ? (Getting good performance across all the platforms seems to be something even big AAA teams struggle with it.)
@JohnnyMind Sadly the later music is nowhere near as good as the one on the 360 and original PC versions it is hard to describe but it fits the game like the music levels in Rayman Legends. The new music is pretty generic.
@HandheldHero
Console is a funny way to say Unreal Engine 5.
Remember the devs made the choice to make a game about precision 3D platforming but didn’t seem have consistent performance as a number one priority.
The type of game I'll enjoy watching others play because I value my blood pressure.
Not happy to hear performance is already starting to become an issue for some games. The system isn’t even a year old yet…
@HandheldHero The Switch 2 runs Resident Evil Requiem in 60fps. Not the consoles fault if some developers don't optimise their games properly for it or in some cases aren't given the time or resources by their publishers.
@HandheldHero @Suketoudara @SalvorHardin either a bot, a troll, or a salty 11 year old whose parents haven’t bought them a Switch 2 yet. At this point you’d have to be one of those 3 things to suggest that the Switch 2 isn’t fully capable of running very demanding, current-gen games with solid performance given a little effort by the devs to optimize. Lazy ports and / or temperamental engines are generally to blame, not the hardware.
The thing that bugs me the most is the lack of option to reassign controls. Hope it will be added in the future.
This was a great review
@Suketoudara Requiem doesn't run at 60fps on Switch, it tries too and may hit it sometimes but running at a consistent 60fps is something it does not do on S2
A great review full of detail, an 8/10, ie Great final score… and all some people can see is that one particular negative bullet point.
@Suketoudara RE 9 does not run at a consistent 60 fps on Switch 2. It targets 60 fps but more frequently runs between 40 and 50 fps
Frame drops is a non starter for a game like this.
I hated this game. I’m… like I’m happy for those who enjoyed it. But I’m surprised that the consensus is positive.
Removed - unconstructive
@HandheldHero Not the fault of the console in anyway. There’s no excuse why this game shouldn’t be hitting a stable 60 at LEAST. This is poor optimization and a ***** engine.
I just don't get the point of going 3D! I loved the aesthetic of the original. I feel like all these weird camera perspectives just confuse things.
I picked this up. Got through the first world and enjoyed it quite a bit! Controls felt weird and stiff at first, but immediately felt better when I took off the 45-degree angle lock.
Got to the second world and was quite taken aback by the performance drop. First world seemed like a solid 60 while the second world was... not. Bit disappointing! I know the Switch can handle this, games like Bananza run smooth as butter with much more complexity. I don't care if you lose all the detail and Meat Boy becomes a perfect cube, I would rather have 60FPS.
Nintendo needs to implement a boost mode for switch 2 itself😂
(by allowing higher W usage on handheld for example)
@Suketoudara Thats because they use the RE engine, a finely tuned beast. There just isnt much devs can do for the horrible Unreal engine or "baby's first game maker" that everyone just seems to accept is the norm.
It looks like it is much better performance wise on Series X and PC.
I don’t think any Unity or Unreal stuff is good except on the best platform that is supported without a proper team. (Sonic Crossworlds uses Unreal and it is fine except Switch 1)
@AnotherPointForMe They can choose not to use it or have a team big enough to customise it properly.
The performance is a real shame. Looks like whenever I get it, I'm getting it on PS5
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