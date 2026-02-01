Honourable mentions
It's been a surprisingly busy January in terms of news and releases — Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy VII, two whole Directs on the Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream — but the eShop exclusives have been a little on the quieter side on the review front.
We do have a review-in-progress for I Hate This Place, but there have been plenty of other games we just haven't managed to get around to: They are Billions, Suika Game Planet, Citadelum, Escape from Ever After... these are just a few, too!
Still, we have four games that made the cut this time around, all scoring 7/10 and above. That leaves one honourable mention, and then the top three:
The Switch 2's more-powerful hardware has really opened the door for all types of sports and racing games to make the jump onto Nintendo's console, and GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition has pulled up at the starting line to help get the driving going.
January has been a pretty impressive month for technical ports, and GRID Legends is among the very best. 60fps is the way to go here, but there are multiple different graphics settings you can play around with in both handheld and docked. That's still a rarity on Switch 2 right now, and we hope GRID sets the standard for other developers.
Put all of that together, along with top-notch racing mechanics, and you've got an excellent 8/10 racer on your hands. Just maybe pull out the GameCube controller for this one.
