Publisher: Feral Interactive / Developer: Codemasters Release Date: 29th Jan 2026 ( USA ) / 29th Jan 2026 ( UK/EU )

The Switch 2's more-powerful hardware has really opened the door for all types of sports and racing games to make the jump onto Nintendo's console, and GRID Legends: Deluxe Edition has pulled up at the starting line to help get the driving going.

January has been a pretty impressive month for technical ports, and GRID Legends is among the very best. 60fps is the way to go here, but there are multiple different graphics settings you can play around with in both handheld and docked. That's still a rarity on Switch 2 right now, and we hope GRID sets the standard for other developers.

Put all of that together, along with top-notch racing mechanics, and you've got an excellent 8/10 racer on your hands. Just maybe pull out the GameCube controller for this one.