Spring is about to...spring. But do you know what else is waiting for us? Nintendo Life eShop Selects and the new Readers Choice winner for February 2024.

As always, staff and contributors at Nintendo Life decide on the top three by an internal vote, all from eShop games we've reviewed on the site that were released that month. And then, for the Reader's Choice, you lovely lot have been voting for your favourite eShop game that we've missed out on. You'll see your top three at the bottom of the article.

Anyway, February was a busy month, wasn't it? A Partner Showcase, shadow-drops — it's been a lot to juggle. Let's see what gems we can get on the eShop this month.

Honourable mentions

As always, below is a list of games that didn't quite get enough votes from the Nintendo Life staff and writers to make the top three. These all got at least an 8/10 from us, and even from this shortlist, you can see just how strong a month we've had on the eShop.

Nintendo Life's honourable mentions



eShop Selects Reader's Choice Winner (February 2024)

WINNER: Golfinite

With late review arrivals Balatro and Penny's Big Breakaway running away with the reader poll in first and second place with a very nice 69% of the vote, we're scootching on down the list to the next candidate for this month's Reader's Choice winner: Mario Golf-alike Golfinite.

We're massive fans of the original GBC Mario Golf, and this top-down ball-whacker (ouch) certainly looks the part — we're pleased to hear it plays the part, too. It'll be booking a tee time on our wishlist.

Reader's honourable mention

What was your favourite eShop game of February 2024? Alisa Developer's Cut (Switch eShop) Balatro (Switch eShop) Froggie - A Retro Platformer (Switch eShop) Golfinite (Switch eShop) Inkulinati (Switch eShop) Penny's Big Breakaway (Switch eShop) Pentiment (Switch eShop) Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (Switch eShop) Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (Switch eShop) qomp2 (Switch eShop) Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Switch eShop) Tomb Raider (GBC) Something else (comment below!) What was your favourite eShop game of February 2024? (61 votes) Alisa Developer's Cut (Switch eShop) 2 % Balatro (Switch eShop) 20 % Froggie - A Retro Platformer (Switch eShop) 0% Golfinite (Switch eShop) 3 % Inkulinati (Switch eShop) 0% Penny's Big Breakaway (Switch eShop) 10 % Pentiment (Switch eShop) 15 % Piczle Cross: Story of Seasons (Switch eShop) 3 % Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! (Switch eShop) 23 % qomp2 (Switch eShop) 0% Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (Switch eShop) 10 % Tomb Raider (GBC) 10 % Something else (comment below!) 5 %

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets 3 points, second choice gets 2 points, and third choice gets 1 point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.